'Favorite' of Wilton Library's jazz series returning

Taylor Eigsti will perform in Wilton Library’s first recorded Hot & Cool Jazz concert of the year on Friday, April 30, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The day chosen for the concert’s release is fitting, as it is International Jazz Day.

Eigsti, long a favorite of the library’s Hot & Cool Jazz series having been its opening musician in 2007, performed this concert at Millstone - then the long-time home of jazz legend Dave Brubeck. The concert was recorded this past December, with Eigsti working his magic on Brubeck’s grand piano in the dramatic two-story music room where he composed a lot of his famous music.

Wilton resident Chris Brubeck, an award-winning composer and superlative trombonist and bassist, also sat in and jammed with Taylor on a few tunes. “This will be a very special one-time concert broadcast,” the library said in a release.

New York-based pianist and composer Taylor Eigsti started playing the piano when he was four and was quickly labeled a prodigy. Eigsti has since released seven albums as a bandleader, in addition to appearing on over 50 albums as a sideman. On May 21, Eigsti will be releasing his eighth album as a leader (and his first brand new album in eleven years), called “Tree Falls” on GSI Records. For more information, visit Taylor's website: www.tayjazz.com/.

Eigst has garnered multiple individual GRAMMY Award nominations over the years for his work as a recording artist and composer, including Best Instrumental Composition and Best Jazz Instrumental Solo.

Over the past 30+ years, Eigsti has performed, toured or recorded with artists such as Dave Brubeck, The Brubeck Brothers, Joshua Redman, Sting, Chick Corea, Marian McPartland, Chris Botti, David Benoit, McCoy Tyner, Becca Stevens and Joe Lovano.

With his trio and quartet, Eigsti has performed at many premiere venues throughout the world, including the Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Massey Hall, Lincoln Center and many top festivals including the Monterey Jazz Festival and the Newport Jazz Festival.

In addition to leading and performing with various small ensembles, Eigsti frequently has had the opportunity to solo with, compose for, and orchestrate music for various symphony orchestras, and has written an extensive repertoire of music for orchestra and jazz ensemble, such as the New York Philharmonic, New York Pops, and the Chicago Symphony.

Tickets for this virtual pre-recorded concert are $20. Registrants will receive the Zoom link for this one-time only concert viewing. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events to register online for the concert.