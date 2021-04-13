'Favorite' of Wilton Library's jazz series returning

Taylor Eigsti will perform in Wilton Library’s first recorded Hot & Cool Jazz concert of the year on Friday, April 30, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The day chosen for the concert’s release is fitting, as it is International Jazz Day.
Eigsti, long a favorite of the library’s Hot & Cool Jazz series having been its opening musician in 2007, performed this concert at Millstone - then the long-time home of jazz legend Dave Brubeck. The concert was recorded this past December, with Eigsti working his magic on Brubeck’s grand piano in the dramatic two-story music room where he composed a lot of his famous music.