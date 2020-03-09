Escher String Quartet closes Candlelight season in Wilton

The Escher String Quartet will perform at Wilton Congregational Church on Sunday, March 15, at 4 p.m., to close out the 2019/20 season of Candlelight Concerts, which benefit Wilton Library. The Escher String Quartet will perform at Wilton Congregational Church on Sunday, March 15, at 4 p.m., to close out the 2019/20 season of Candlelight Concerts, which benefit Wilton Library. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Candlelight Concerts Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Candlelight Concerts Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Escher String Quartet closes Candlelight season in Wilton 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Wilton Candlelight Concerts will present the final concert in its 2019/20 season at the Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road, on Sunday, March 15, 4 p.m., featuring the Escher String Quartet performing works by Haydn, Bartók and Dvořák.

The Escher String Quartet (Adam Barnett-Hart, violin; Brendan Speltz, violin; Pierre Lapointe, viola; and Brook Speltz, cello) has received acclaim for its expressive, nuanced performances that combine textural clarity with a rich, blended sound, according to a news release.

The program for the Wilton concert features Haydn’s Quartet in G Major, Op. 77, No. 1; Bartók’s Quartet No. 6; and Dvořák’s Quartet in C Major, Op. 61.

In its home town of New York City, the ensemble serves as Season Artists of The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, where it has presented the complete Zemlinsky Quartets Cycle, as well as being one of five quartets chosen to collaborate in a complete presentation of Beethoven’s string quartets. Last season, the quartet toured with CMS to China.

Alongside its growing success in Europe, the Escher Quartet continues to flourish in its home country, performing at Alice Tully Hall in New York, Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., Chamber Music San Francisco and the Ravinia, Caramoor and Music@Menlo festivals.

Currently String Quartet in Residence at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, and Tuesday Musical in Akron, Ohio, the quartet supports the education of young musicians and has given master classes at such institutions as the Royal Academy of Music in London and Campos do Jordão Music Festival in Brazil.

The Escher Quartet takes its name from Dutch graphic artist M.C. Escher, inspired by Escher’s method of interplay between individual components working together to form a whole.

Tickets are $30, $25 seniors, free for students. Information: 203-762-3401 or wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.

The series is in its 72nd season.