Elliott recalls crazy moments it took to make iconic videos

Video Vanguard recipient Missy Elliott performs a medley at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Video Vanguard recipient Missy Elliott performs a medley at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Photo: Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Photo: Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Elliott recalls crazy moments it took to make iconic videos 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — After celebrating her two-decade-plus career at the MTV Video Music Awards with a performance featuring a slew of her hits, Missy Elliott knew she did a great job when the first text she received after the performance was from another musical icon and longtime friend: Janet Jackson.

Elliott recalls with a laugh, "She was like, 'You shut that ... down.'"

On Monday, Elliott received the VMAs' highlight honor named after the King of Pop — the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award — for her eccentric, vibrant and wild music videos that helped establish her as a trailblazer on the music scene.