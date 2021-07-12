Drake Bell receives probation on child endangerment charge

CLEVELAND (AP) — Drake Bell, the former star of the popular Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh,” was sentenced in Cleveland on Monday to two years' probation on child endangerment charges relating to a girl who met him online and accused him of sexual contact after she attended his concert when she was 15.
Jared “Drake” Bell, 35, of West Hollywood, California, pleaded guilty last month via Zoom to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.