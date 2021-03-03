Dolly Parton on her 50th Grammy nod: 'It's always special' MESFIN FEKADU, AP Music Writer March 3, 2021 Updated: March 3, 2021 10:32 a.m.
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on May 27, 2014, in Knoxville, Tenn.
FILE - Dolly Parton performs on the main Pyramid stage at Glastonbury music festival, England on June 29, 2014.
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn.
FILE - Dolly Parton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning singer, actor and humanitarian posted a video on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, of her singing just before getting her COVID-19 vaccine shot. Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for coronavirus research.
6 of6
NEW YORK (AP) — It's been 51 years since Dolly Parton earned her first Grammy nomination, and this year the national treasure who has won nine Grammys throughout her career is competing for her 50th honor.
Parton's first Grammy nomination was at the 1970 show for “Just Someone I Used to Know,” a duet with Porter Wagoner. Nine years later she won her first gramophone for “Here You Come Again," her 19th solo album and first to go platinum.