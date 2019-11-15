Creator of Lizzo’s signature slogan could get a Grammy nod

FILE - This Sept. 18, 2019 file photo shows Lizzo performing at The Met in Philadelphia. Mina Lioness’ longstanding battle to finally receive writing credit on Lizzo’s megahit song “Truth Hurts” is paying off in more ways than one: it could win her a potential Grammy Award. Lizzo's breakthrough tune features signature line that originated from a 2017 tweet by Lioness. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - This Sept. 18, 2019 file photo shows Lizzo performing at The Met in Philadelphia. Mina Lioness’ longstanding battle to finally receive writing credit on Lizzo’s megahit song “Truth Hurts” is ... more Photo: Owen Sweeney, Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Photo: Owen Sweeney, Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Creator of Lizzo’s signature slogan could get a Grammy nod 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Mina Lioness’ longstanding battle to finally receive writing credit on Lizzo’s megahit song “Truth Hurts” is paying off in more ways than one: it could win her a Grammy Award.

Lizzo's breakthrough tune features the signature line — "I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that (expletive)” — a lyric that originated from a 2017 tweet by Lioness and was turned into a popular meme. And now Lioness, a singer based in London who Lizzo agreed to share writing credit, has a chance at earning her first Grammy nomination if “Truth Hurts” scores a nomination for song of the year — a category reserved for the writers of a song.

The Recording Academy will announce its nominees on Nov. 20.