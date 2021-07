Now that businesses are fully reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, CategoryTen, local restaurants, Cannon Grange, Shahan Islam of Wilton, and comedians are trying to bring back quality live entertainment with Comedy Night in the town at Cannon Grange https://cannongrange.org/ on Saturday, July 24, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.categoryten.com and at https://wiltoncomedy.ticketleap.com/.

The Cannon Grange is a location that was built in the 19th century and goes back to the time when granges were a part of life promoting farming and agriculture.

It is Wilton’s longest continuous organization. Today, the Grange focuses more on healthy growing and eating, gardening and community events, according to Shahan Islam.

For the comedy night, the price of admission includes food, and beverages donated by the Village Market in Wilton, Pinocchio Pizza, Italian food from Chef Bruno DiFabio, Hunan Cafe Chinese, and Japanese restaurant Connecticut, and the Bonani Indian Restaurant http://bonaninorwalk.com/.

CategoryTen, and the Village Market are also members of the Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

Hunan Cafe, and Pinocchio are Wilton restaurants, and Bonani Indian kitchen is by the Wilton-Norwalk border near Silvermine the neighborhood of Norwalk.

CategoryTen, and its signature COVIDopoly19 board game were started in Wilton.

Shahan Islam, and her family moved to Wilton about five years ago. Their youngest child has attended the Miller Driscoll elementary school, Cider Mill elementary school in the town and will attend the Middlebrook middle school in the fall.

“We love Wilton and the wonderful people in the community,” Shahan Islam said in an email.

When CategoryTen needed office space, Shahan Islam decided to use a location at the historic Cannondale Village.

It was at Cannondale Village that Shahan became more aware of the Cannon Grange.

Just before the pandemic from the new virus,Shahan Islam’s bought for her as a birthday present, a course in standup comedy, taught by Comedian Christine O’leary at the Ridgefield Playhouse.

“I have for years been interested in stand-up comedy and have dabbled in it myself, typically at office parties and church functions,” Shahan Islam said.

“Upon taking the course, I have performed both virtually and live at the Ridgefield Playhouse. Additionally, through the class I have met beginning and veteran comedians, including Frank Murgalo, with whom I had done a show before. When I told him that I wanted to produce a show, as a Veteran producer of comedy, he readily agreed to help me. Together, we have been able to create a lineup which is fully loaded with comedic talents who have appeared in New York at Caroline’s Stand Up New York, and in Connecticut at Foxwoods, Mohegan Sun, and the Playhouse.

The performers for the comedy night include:

John Romanof, (AXS TV, Gotham Live, Mohegan Sun,) will be a Special Appearance. Portia Shea, who has appeared at The People’s Improv Theater, The Armory Comedy and the Playhouse, Shahan Islam, who has appeared at the Playhouse, and in international, (Unitarian Church,) conferernces in Spa, Belgium and Berlin Germany, Noah Pekari, who is a young actor, and comedian/impressionist, who has also appeared nationally, and is also a TikTok influencer,

Bill Greene, who is a veteran comedian, who has appeared at Caroline’s, and the Playhouse. Frank Murgalo, who began comedy career at age 73-years-old, and has two bi-monthly comedy shows at the Comix Roadhouse at the Mohegan Sun casino, and has also appeared at the Greenwich Village Comedy Club, and Attack of the Beast Creatures, and Andrew Manning, who is a star, who has performed at Stand Up New York, and Sirius XM, and David Hintz, who has appeared at the Foxwoods casino, and Mohegan Sun. Hintz is also the host of the night.