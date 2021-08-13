Skip to main content
Entertainment

Comedy Night in Wilton a sellout for a good cause

Staff reports
As businesses had been reopening, and sporting events taking place with fans, and live performances coming back to Broadway amid the coronavirus pandemic, Comedy Night in Wilton at the Cannon Grange was a resounding success on Saturday, July 24.

As businesses had been reopening, and sporting events taking place with fans, and live performances coming back to Broadway amid the coronavirus pandemic, Comedy Night in Wilton at the Cannon Grange was a resounding success on Saturday, July 24.

Contributed photo

As businesses had been reopening and sporting events taking place with fans and live performances coming back to Broadway, Comedy Night in Wilton at the Cannon Grange https://cannongrange.org/ reported a resounding success. The event, which took place on Saturday, July 24, at 8 p.m., sold out. Local merchants Village Market, Pinocchio Pizza, Hunan Cafe and Bonani Indian Kitchen supplied the food for the evening.

The event was organized by Wilton’s own CategoryTen company, which is the creator of the pandemic-based covidopoly19 board game. In view of the success and the hunger for live events in Wilton, CategoryTen has committed to putting on other comedy and music events in the future.

For now, however, with the Delta variant creating uncertainty, CategoryTen is taking a “wait and see” approach. The company has continued its support of the nonprofit organization Helping Hands of Bridgeport, which assists the homeless.

The Comedy Night in Wilton brought in comedic talents, including names who have appeared in New York City at the Caroline’s On Broadway, Stand Up New York and in Connecticut at Foxwoods Resort Casino, the Mohegan Sun casino and the Ridgefield Playhouse. John Romanoff, with credits from AXS TV, the Gotham Live television event, featured on the show and the final comic of the evening, Portia Shea, had previous appeared at The People’s Improv Theater, The Armory Comedy Theater and the Playhouse.