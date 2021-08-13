Comedy Night in Wilton a sellout for a good cause

Contributed photo

As businesses had been reopening and sporting events taking place with fans and live performances coming back to Broadway, Comedy Night in Wilton at the Cannon Grange https://cannongrange.org/ reported a resounding success. The event, which took place on Saturday, July 24, at 8 p.m., sold out. Local merchants Village Market, Pinocchio Pizza, Hunan Cafe and Bonani Indian Kitchen supplied the food for the evening.

The event was organized by Wilton’s own CategoryTen company, which is the creator of the pandemic-based covidopoly19 board game. In view of the success and the hunger for live events in Wilton, CategoryTen has committed to putting on other comedy and music events in the future.