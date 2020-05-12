Celebrity design couple visit Wilton virtually

Celebrity design duo Cortney and Robert Novogratz discuss their latest book, "Design Fix: Chic and Stylish Tips for Every Decorating Scenario" during Wilton Library's virtual book talk on Thursday, May 21, from 6 to 7 p.m.

WILTON — Spring is often when people start thinking about refreshing and updating things, such as their home decor.

To spark some new ideas, Wilton Library will present a virtual book talk by celebrity designing couple Cortney and Robert Novogratz on Thursday, May 21, from 6 to 7 p.m. They will chat about their new book, “Design Fix: Chic and Stylish Tips for Every Decorating Scenario” with a virtual tour of their home, and a live Q&A session.

Well known to their fans through their reality television shows on HGTV and Bravo, various home decor lines with Amazon, WayFair, and Home Goods, and their impressive social media following, the designer couple are beloved for their laid-back, chic, and family-friendly approach to home design.

The couple founded their design firm, The Novogratz, over 15 years ago. Since then, they have designed and developed many properties around the country, from New York City to Napa Valley. In 2014, they moved to Los Angeles with their seven children and renovated a 1920s house in the Hollywood Hills, known as the Castle. They are the authors of Downtown Chic and Beachside Bohemian.

With Design Fix, released this month, the creative duo helps people in solving design dilemmas they may encounter with stunning results. The book is a resource as people begin to think about their spring and summer home renovation projects.

Tickets are $50 and include a signed book, the virtual book discussion, tour and Q&A session.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.wiltonlibrary.org and clicking on the Design Fix graphic. A Zoom link will be emailed to registrants giving them exclusive access to the event. People should register by May 17 to receive signed books in advance of the program.

“Originally, this event was going to be a fundraising luncheon in the library,” Courtney Lilly, the library’s development director, said. “Anyone wishing to make an additional donation to the library may do so when they are purchasing their tickets. Any amount would be greatly appreciated.”

Questions may be directed to Lilly at clilly@wiltonlibrary.org or by calling 203-762-6323.