Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 20-26

This combination photo of celebrities with birthdays from Sept. 20-26 shows Sophia Loren, from left, Billy Porter, Tatiana Maslany, Anthony Mackie, Ben Platt, Will Smith and Olivia Newton-John.

Sept. 20: Actor Sophia Loren is 86. Bassist Chuck Panozzo (Styx) is 72. Actor Tony Denison (“Major Crimes,” “The Closer”) is 71. Actor Debbi Morgan (“Power”) is 69. Jazz guitarist Peter White is 66. Actor Betsy Brantley (“Deep Impact”) is 65. Actor Gary Cole is 64. Bassist Randy Bradbury of Pennywise is 56. Actor Kristen Johnston (“3rd Rock From The Sun”) is 53. Singers Gunnar and Matthew Nelson of Nelson are 53. Bassist Ben Shepherd (Soundgarden) is 52. Actor Enuka Okuma (“Rookie Blue”) is 48. Actor Moon Bloodgood (“Falling Skies”) is 45. Actor Jon Bernthal (“The Walking Dead,” “Daredevil”) is 44. Singer The-Dream is 44. Actor Charlie Weber (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 42. Drummer Rick Woolstenhulme of Lifehouse is 41. Actor Crystle Stewart (“For Better or Worse”) is 41. Rapper Yung Joc is 40. Actor Aldis Hodge (“Straight Outta Compton,” “Hidden Figures”) is 34. Drummer Jack Lawless of DNCE and The Jonas Brothers is 33. Actor Malachi Kirby (2016′s “Roots”) is 31.

Sept. 21: Author-comedian Fanny Flagg is 79. TV and film producer Jerry Bruckheimer is 77. Guitarist Don Felder (The Eagles) is 73. Author Stephen King is 73. Actor Bill Murray is 70. Filmmaker Ethan Coen of the Coen Brothers is 63. Actor-comedian Dave Coulier (“Full House”) is 61. Actor David James Elliott (“JAG”) is 60. Actor Nancy Travis is 59. Actor Rob Morrow (“Numb3rs,” ″Northern Exposure”) is 58. Actor Angus Macfadyen (“Braveheart”) is 57. Actor Cheryl Hines (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 55. Country singer Faith Hill is 53. Drummer Tyler Stewart of Barenaked Ladies is 53. Actor-talk show host Ricki Lake is 52. Rapper Dave (formerly Trugoy the Dove) of De La Soul is 52. Actor Billy Porter (“Pose”) is 51. Actor Rob Benedict (“Supernatural,” ″Felicity”) is 50. Actor James Lesure (“Las Vegas,” “For Your Love”) is 49. Actor Alfonso Ribeiro (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” ″In the House”) is 49. Actor Luke Wilson is 49. Actor Paulo Costanzo (“Royal Pains,” ″Joey”) is 42. Actor Autumn Reeser (“Entourage,” “The O.C.”) is 40. TV personality Nicole Richie (“The Simple Life”) is 39. Actor Maggie Grace (“Lost”) is 37. Actor Joseph Mazzello (“Simon Birch”) is 37. Actor Ahna O’Reilly (“The Help”) is 36. Rapper Wale is 36. Singer Jason Derulo is 34. Actor Ryan Guzman (“Heroes Reborn,” ″Pretty Little Liars”) is 33. Actors Nikolas Brino (“7th Heaven”) is 22.

Sept. 22: Singer-dancer Toni Basil is 77. Actor Paul Le Mat (“American Graffiti”) is 75. Singer David Coverdale (Whitesnake, Deep Purple) is 69. Actor Shari Belafonte is 66. Singer Debby Boone is 64. Country singer June Forester of The Forester Sisters is 64. Singer Nick Cave is 63. Actor Lynn Herring (“General Hospital”) is 63. Singer Johnette Napolitano of Concrete Blonde is 63. Singer Joan Jett is 62. Opera singer Andrea Bocelli is 62. Actor Scott Baio is 60. Actor Catherine Oxenberg (“Dynasty”) is 59. Actor Bonnie Hunt is 59. Actor Rob Stone (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 58. Actor Dan Bucatinsky (“24: Legacy”) is 55. Bassist-guitarist Dave Hernandez (The Shins) is 50. Rapper Mystikal is 50. Singer Big Rube of Society of Soul is 49. Actor James Hillier (“The Crown”) is 47. Actor Mireille Enos (“World War Z”) is 45. Actor Daniella Alonso (“Revolution,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 42. Actor Michael Graziadei (“The Young and the Restless”) is 41. Actor Katie Lowes (“Scandal”) is 38. Bassist Will Farquarson of Bastille is 37. Actor Tatiana Maslany (2020′s “Perry Mason,” “Orphan Black”) is 35. Actor Ukweli Roach (“Blindspot”) is 34. Actor Tom Felton (“Harry Potter” films) is 33. Actor Teyonah Parris (“Mad Men”) is 33.

Sept. 23: Singer Julio Iglesias is 77. Actor Paul Petersen (“The Donna Reed Show”) is 75. Actor-singer Mary Kay Place is 73. Singer Bruce Springsteen is 71. Director George C. Wolfe (film’s “Nights in Rodanthe,” stage’s “Angels in America”) is 66. Drummer Leon Taylor of The Ventures is 65. Actor Rosalind Chao (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”) is 63. Actor Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”) is 61. Actor Chi McBride (“Hawaii Five-0,” ″Boston Public”) is 59. Steel guitarist Don Herron of BR549 is 58. Actor LisaRaye (“All of Us,” ″Beauty Shop”) is 54. Singer Ani DiFranco is 50. Singer Sam (formerly Sarah) Bettens of K’s Choice is 48. Rapper-producer-record head Jermaine Dupri is 48. Actor Kip Pardue (“The Rules of Attraction,” “Remember the Titans”) is 44. Actor Anthony Mackie (“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter”) is 42. Singer Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town is 41. Actor Brandon Victor Dixon (“Hamilton”) is 39. Actor David Lim (“S.W.A.T.,” ″Quantico”) is 37. Actor Cush Jumbo (“The Good Fight,” ″The Good Wife”) is 35. Actor Skylar Astin (“Pitch Perfect” films) is 33.

Sept. 24: Singer Sonny Turner of The Platters is 81. Singer Barbara Allbut of The Angels is 80. Singer Phyllis “Jiggs” Allbut of The Angels is 78. Singer Gerry Marsden of Gerry and the Pacemakers is 78. News anchor Lou Dobbs is 75. Actor Gordon Clapp (“NYPD Blue”) is 72. Actor Harriet Walter (“The Crown”) is 70. Actor Kevin Sorbo (“Hercules: Legendary Journeys”) is 62. Singer Cedric Dent (Take 6) is 58. Actor-writer Nia Vardalos (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) is 58. Drummer Shawn Crahan of Slipknot is 51. Drummer Marty Mitchell (Ricochet) is 51. Singer-guitarist Marty Cintron of No Mercy is 49. Guitarist Juan DeVevo of Casting Crowns is 45. Actor Ian Bohen (“Yellowstone,” TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 44. Actor Spencer Treat Clark (“Animal Kingdom”) is 33. Actor Grey Damon (“Station 19”) is 33. Actor Kyle Sullivan (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 32. Actor Ben Platt is 27.

Sept. 25: Newswoman Barbara Walters is 91. Singer Ian Tyson of Ian and Sylvia is 87. Polka band leader Jimmy Sturr is 78. Actor Josh Taylor (“Days of Our Lives,” “Valerie’s Family”) is 77. Actor Robert Walden (“Lou Grant”) is 77. Actor Michael Douglas is 76. Model Cheryl Tiegs is 73. Actor Mimi Kennedy (“Dharma and Greg”) is 72. Actor Anson Williams (“Happy Days”) is 71. Actor Mark Hamill is 69. Actor Colin Friels is 68. Actor Michael Madsen is 62. Actor Heather Locklear is 59. Actor Aida Turturro (“The Sopranos”) is 58. Actor Tate Donovan (“The O.C.”) is 57. TV personality Keely Shaye Smith (“Unsolved Mysteries”) is 57. Actor Maria Doyle Kennedy (“Orphan Black,” ″The Tudors”) is 56. Actor Jason Flemyng (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” ″The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen”) is 54. Actor-singer Will Smith is 52. Actor Hal Sparks (“Queer as Folk”) is 51. Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones is 51. Actor Bridgette Wilson-Sampras (“I Know What You Did Last Summer”) is 47. Actor Clea DuVall (“Heroes”) is 43. Actor Robbie Jones (“One Tree Hill”) is 43. Actor Joel David Moore (“Avatar”) is 43. Actor Chris Owen (“American Pie” films) is 40. Rapper T.I. is 40. Actor Lee Norris (“One Tree Hill”) is 39. Actor-rapper Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) (“Atlanta,” ″Community”) is 37. Actor Zach Woods (“Silicon Valley,” ″The Office”) is 36. Actor Jordan Gavaris (“Orphan Black”) is 31. Actor Emmy Clarke (“Monk”) is 29.

Sept. 26: Country singer David Frizzell is 79. Actor Kent McCord (“Adam 12”) is 78. “The Weakest Link” host Anne Robinson is 76. Singer Bryan Ferry is 75. Actor Mary Beth Hurt is 74. Singer-actor Olivia Newton-John is 72. Actor James Keane (“Bulworth,” TV’s “The Paper Chase”) is 68. Singer-guitarist Cesar Rosas of Los Lobos is 66. Country singer Carlene Carter is 65. Actor Linda Hamilton is 64. Country singer Doug Supernaw is 60. Singer Cindy Herron of En Vogue is 59. Actor Melissa Sue Anderson (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 58. Singer Tracey Thorn of Everything But the Girl is 58. TV personality Jillian Barberie is 54. Guitarist Jody Davis of Newsboys is 53. Actor Jim Caviezel (“The Passion of the Christ”) is 52. Actor Tricia O’Kelley (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 52. Actor Ben Shenkman (“Royal Pains,” “Angels in America”) is 52. Singer Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men is 48. Music producer Dr. Luke is 47. Jazz trumpeter Nicholas Payton is 47. Singer and TV personality Christina Milian is 39. Actor Zoe Perry (“Young Sheldon”) is 37.