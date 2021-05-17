Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 23-29:

May 23: Actor Barbara Barrie is 90. Actor Joan Collins is 88. Actor Charles Kimbrough (“Murphy Brown”) is 85. Actor Lauren Chapin (“Father Knows Best”) is 76. Country singer Judy Rodman is 70. Comedian Drew Carey is 63. Actor Lea DeLaria (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 63. Country singer Shelly West is 63. Actor Linden Ashby (“Melrose Place”) is 61. Actor-model Karen Duffy is 60. Actor Melissa McBride (“The Walking Dead”) is 56. Drummer Phil Selway of Radiohead is 54. Actor Laurel Holloman (“The L Word”) is 53. Drummer Matt Flynn of Maroon 5 is 51. Singer Lorenzo is 49. Country singer Brian McComas is 49. Actor-playwright John Pollono (“This is Us”) is 49. Singer Maxwell is 48. Singer Jewel is 47. Actor LaMonica Garrett (“Designated Survivor,” ″Sons of Anarchy”) is 46. Comedian Tim Robinson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 40. Actor Adam Wylie (“Picket Fences”) is 37. Director Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther”) is 35. Singer Sarah Jarosz is 30.

May 24: Jazz saxophonist Archie Shepp is 84. Comedian Tommy Chong of Cheech and Chong is 83. Musician Bob Dylan is 80. Actor Gary Burghoff is 78. Singer Patti LaBelle is 77. Actor Priscilla Presley is 76. Country singer-songwriter Mike Reid is 74. Actor Jim Broadbent (“Moulin Rouge,” ″Iris”) is 72. Actor Alfred Molina is 68. Singer Rosanne Cash is 66. Actor Cliff Parisi (“Call the Midwife”) is 61. Actor Kristin Scott Thomas is 61. Bassist Jimmy Ashhurst of Buckcherry is 58. Keyboardist Vivian Trimble (Luscious Jackson) is 58. Actor John C. Reilly (“Chicago,” “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story”) is 56. Actor Dana Ashbrook (“Twin Peaks”) is 54. Actor Eric Close (“Nashville,” ″Without a Trace”) is 54. Actor Carl Payne (“Martin,” ″The Cosby Show”) is 52. Guitarist Rich Robinson (The Black Crowes) is 52. Actor Dash Mihok (“Silver Linings Playbook”) is 47. Actor Bryan Greenberg (film’s “Bride Wars,” TV’s “One Tree Hill”) is 43. Actor Billy L. Sullivan (“Something So Right”) is 41. Actor-rapper Big Tyme is 40. Drummer Cody Hanson of Hinder is 39. Dancer Mark Ballas (“Dancing With the Stars”) is 35. Country singer Billy Gilman is 33. Rapper G-Eazy is 32. Actor Cayden Boyd (“The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl”) is 27.

May 25: Actor Ann Robinson (“War of the Worlds”) is 92. Country singer Tom T. Hall is 85. Actor Ian McKellen (“Lord of the Rings”) is 82. Country singer Jessi Colter is 78. Actor-singer Leslie Uggams is 78. Director-Muppetteer Frank Oz is 77. Actor Karen Valentine is 74. Actor Jacki Weaver (“Silver Linings Playbook”) is 74. Singer Klaus Meine of Scorpions is 74. Actor Patti D’Arbanville (“New York Undercover”) is 70. Actor Connie Sellecca is 66. Singer-guitarist Paul Weller of The Jam is 63. Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 58. Actor Joseph Reitman (“The Perfect Storm”) is 53. Actor Anne Heche is 52. Actors Sidney and Lindsay Greenbush (“Little House on the Prairie”) are 51. Actor Jamie Kennedy (“Scream”) is 51. Actor Octavia Spencer (“The Help”) is 51. Actor Justin Henry (“Kramer Vs. Kramer”) is 50. Rapper Daz Dillinger of Tha Dogg Pound is 48. Actor Erinn Hayes (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 45. Actor Cillian Murphy (“The Dark Knight,” ″Batman Begins”) is 45. Actor Ethan Suplee (“My Name Is Earl”) is 45. Actor Lauren Frost (“Even Stevens”) is 36. Musician Guy Lawrence of Disclosure is 30.

May 26: Sportscaster Brent Musburger is 82. Drummer Garry Peterson of The Guess Who is 76. Singer Stevie Nicks is 73. Actor Philip Michael Thomas (“Miami Vice”) is 72. Actor Pam Grier is 72. Country singer Hank Williams Jr. is 72. Actor Margaret Colin is 63. Singer Dave Robbins (BlackHawk) is 62. Actor Doug Hutchison (“The Green Mile”) is 61. Actor Genie Francis (“General Hospital”) is 59. Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 59. Singer Lenny Kravitz is 57. Actor Helena Bonham Carter is 55. Drummer Phillip Rhodes of The Gin Blossoms is 53. Actor Joseph Fiennes (“Shakespeare in Love”) is 51. Singer Joey Kibble of Take 6 is 50. “South Park” co-creator Matt Stone is 50. Singer Lauryn Hill is 46. Bassist Nathan Cochran of MercyMe is 43. Actor Elisabeth Harnois (“CSI”) is 42. Actor Hrach Titizian (“Homeland”) is 42.

May 27: Actor Lee Meriwether is 86. Musician Ramsey Lewis is 86. Actor Louis Gossett Jr. is 85. Actor Bruce Weitz is 78. Singer Bruce Cockburn is 76. Jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater is 71. Actor Richard Schiff (“The Good Doctor,” “The West Wing”) is 66. Singer Siouxsie Sioux of Siouxsie and the Banshees is 64. Singer-guitarist Neil Finn of Crowded House and Split Enz is 63. Actor Peri Gilpin (“Frasier”) is 60. Actor Cathy Silvers (“Happy Days”) is 60. Comedian Adam Carolla is 57. Actor Todd Bridges (“Diff’rent Strokes”) is 56. Drummer Sean Kinney of Alice In Chains is 55. Actor Dondre’ Whitfield (“Queen Sugar”) is 52. Actor Paul Bettany (“The Da Vinci Code,” ″A Beautiful Mind”) is 50. Singer-guitarist Brian Desveaux of Nine Days is 50. Actor Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock”) is 48. Rapper Andre 3000 of Outkast is 46. Rapper Jadakiss is 46. TV chef Jamie Oliver is 46. Actor Ben Feldman (“Mad Men”) is 41. Actor Darin Brooks (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 37. Actor Chris Colfer (“Glee”) is 31. Actor Ethan Dampf (“American Dreams”) is 27. Actor Desiree Ross (“Greenleaf”) is 22.

May 28: Actor Carroll Baker is 90. Singer Gladys Knight is 77. Singer Billy Vera is 77. Singer John Fogerty is 76. Musician Jerry Douglas of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 65. Actor Louis Mustillo (“Mike and Molly”) is 63. Actor Brandon Cruz (“The Courtship of Eddie’s Father”) is 59. Actor Christa Miller (“Scrubs,” ″The Drew Carey Show”) is 57. Country singer Phil Vassar is 57. Singer Chris Ballew of Presidents of the United States of America is 56. Singer Kylie Minogue is 53. Rapper Chubb Rock is 53. Actor Justin Kirk (“Weeds”) is 52. Talk show host Elisabeth Hasselbeck (“Fox and Friends,” ″The View”) is 44. R&B singer Jaheim is 44. Actor Jake Johnson (“New Girl”) is 43. Actor Monica Keena (“Dawson’s Creek,” ″Undeclared”) is 42. Actor Alexa Davalos (“Clash of the Titans” ″The Chronicles of Riddick”) is 39. Actor Megalyn Echikunwoke (“24”) is 39. Singer Colbie Caillat is 36. Actor Carey Mulligan (“The Great Gatsby”) is 36.

May 29: Singer Gary Brooker of Procol Harum is 76. Actor Anthony Geary (“General Hospital”) is 74. Singer Rebbie Jackson is 71. Composer Danny Elfman (Oingo Boingo) is 68. Singer LaToya Jackson is 65. Actor Ted Levine (“Monk,” ″The Silence of the Lambs”) is 64. Actor Annette Bening is 63. Actor Rupert Everett is 62. Actor Adrian Paul (TV’s “The Highlander”) is 62. Singer Melissa Etheridge is 60. Actor Lisa Whelchel (“The Facts of Life”) is 58. Guitarist Noel Gallagher (Oasis) is 54. Singer Jayski McGowan of Quad City DJ’s is 54. Actor Anthony Azizi (“Threat Matrix,” ″Lost”) is 52. Guitarist Chan Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 52. Actor Laverne Cox (“Doubt,” ″Orange Is the New Black”) is 49. Guitarist Mark Lee of Third Day is 48. Cartoonist Aaron McGruder (“Boondocks”) is 47. Singer Melanie Brown (“Scary Spice”) of the Spice Girls is 46. Rapper Playa Poncho is 46. Singer Fonseca is 42. Actor Justin Chon (“Deception,” ″Dr. Ken”) is 40. Actor Billy Flynn (“Days of Our Lives”) is 36. Actor Blake Foster (“Power Rangers Turbo”) is 36. Actor Brandon Mychal Smith (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 32. Actor Kristen Alderson (“General Hospital,” ″One Life To Live”) is 30. Actor Lorelei Linklater (“Boyhood”) is 28.