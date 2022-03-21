Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 27-April 2:

March 27: Actor Julian Glover is 87. Actor Jerry Lacy is 86. Actor-director Austin Pendleton is 82. Actor Michael York is 80. Keyboardist Tony Banks of Genesis is 72. Keyboardist Andrew Farriss (INXS) is 63. Jazz musician Dave Koz is 59. Movie director Quentin Tarantino is 59. Bassist Johnny April of Staind is 57. Actor Talisa Soto is 55. Actor Ben Koldyke (“Masters of Sex,” ″How I Met Your Mother”) is 54. Actor Pauley Perrette (“NCIS”) is 53. Singer Mariah Carey is 52. Drummer Brendan Hill of Blues Traveler is 52. Actor Elizabeth Mitchell (“V,” ″Lost”) is 52. Actor Nathan Fillion (“Castle”) is 51. Singer Fergie of Black Eyed Peas is 47. Jazz saxophonist Tia Fuller is 46. Actor Emily Ann Lloyd is 38. Actor Brenda Song (“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody”) is 34. Singer Kimbra is 32. Actor Taylor Atelian (“According to Jim”) is 27. Singer Halle Bailey of Chloe X Halle is 22.

March 28: Harmonica player Charlie McCoy (“Hee Haw”) is 81. Actor Dianne Wiest is 76. Country singer Reba McEntire is 67. Actor Alexandra Billings (“Transparent”) is 60. Rapper Salt of Salt-N-Pepa is 56. Actor Tracey Needham (“The Division,” “JAG”) is 55. Country singer Rodney Atkins is 53. Director Brett Ratner (“Rush Hour”) is 53. Actor Vince Vaughn is 52. Rapper Mr. Cheeks of Lost Boyz is 51. Actor Ken L. (“The Parkers”) is 49. Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson is 49. Guitarist Dave Keuning of The Killers is 46. Actor Annie Wersching (“24″) is 45. Actor Julia Stiles is 41. Singer Lady Gaga is 36. Musician Clayton Knight of Odesza is 34.

March 29: Comedian Eric Idle is 79. Composer Vangelis (“Chariots of Fire”) is 79. Singer Bobby Kimball of Toto is 75. Actor Bud Cort (“Harold and Maude”) is 74. Actor Brendan Gleeson (“Harry Potter”) is 67. Actor Marina Sirtis (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 67. Actor Christopher Lambert (“Highlander”) is 65. Singer Perry Farrell of Porno for Pyros and Jane’s Addiction is 63. Comedian Amy Sedaris is 61. Model Elle Macpherson is 59. Actor Annabella Sciorra (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent”) is 58. Director Michel Hazanavicius (“The Artist”) is 55. Singer-harmonica player John Popper of Blues Traveler is 55. Actor Lucy Lawless (“Xena: Warrior Princess”) is 54. Country singer Regina Leigh of Regina Regina is 54. Country singer Brady Seals is 53. Actor Megan Hilty is 41. Keyboardist PJ Morton of Maroon 5 is 41.

March 30: TV personality Peter Marshall is 96. Actor John Astin is 92. Actor Warren Beatty is 85. Musician Eric Clapton is 77. Actor Paul Reiser is 66. Rapper MC Hammer is 60. Actor Ian Ziering (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 58. Singer Tracy Chapman is 58. TV host Piers Morgan is 57. Drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens of the Stone Age) is 56. Actor Donna D’Errico (“Baywatch”) is 54. Singer Celine Dion is 54. TV personality Richard Rawlings (“Fast N’ Loud,” ″Garage Rehab”) is 53. Actor Mark Consuelos (“Riverdale”) is 51. Actor Bahar Soomekh (“Saw” films) is 47. Actor Jessica Cauffiel (“Legally Blonde” films) is 46. Singer Norah Jones is 43. Actor Fiona Gubelmann (“The Good Doctor”) is 42. Actor Katy Mixon (“Mike and Molly”) is 41. Country singer Justin Moore is 38. Actor Tessa Ferrer (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 36. Country singer Thomas Rhett is 31. Rapper NF is 31.

March 31: Actor William Daniels (“St. Elsewhere,” ″Boy Meets World”) is 95. Actor Richard Chamberlain is 88. Actor Shirley Jones is 88. Musician Herb Alpert is 87. Actor Christopher Walken is 79. Comedian Gabe Kaplan (“Welcome Back Kotter”) is 78. Guitarist Mick Ralphs of Bad Company and of Mott The Hoople is 78. Actor Rhea Perlman (“Cheers”) is 74. Actor Robbie Coltrane (“Harry Potter” films) is 72. Actor Ed Marinaro (“Hill Street Blues,” ″Sisters”) is 72. Guitarist Angus Young of AC/DC is 67. Bassist Bob Crawford of The Avett Brothers is 51. Actor Ewan McGregor is 51. Actor Erica Tazel (“Queen Sugar,” “The Good Fight”) is 47. Rapper Tony Yayo is 44. Actor-musician Kate Micucci (“Raising Hope,” comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates) is 42. Actor Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta,” ″Book of Mormon”) is 40. Actor Melissa Ordway (“The Young and the Restless”) is 39. Jazz trumpeter Christian Scott is 39. Guitarist Jack Antonoff of Bleachers (and of fun.) is 38. Actor Jessica Szohr (“Gossip Girl”) is 37.

April 1: Actor Don Hastings (“As the World Turns”) is 88. Actor Ali MacGraw is 83. Singer Rudolph Isley (Isley Brothers) is 83. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 74. Keyboardist Billy Currie of Ultravox is 72. Actor Annette O’Toole (“Smallville”) is 70. Singer Susan Boyle is 61. Actor Jose Zuniga (“Mission Impossible: 3,” ″Twilight”) is 60. Country singer Woody Lee is 54. Actor Jessica Collins (“The Young and the Restless”) is 51. Rapper-actor Method Man is 51. Filmmakers Albert and Allen Hughes (“Menace II Society,” ″Dead Presidents”) are 50. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is 49. Actor David Oyelowo (“Selma,” ″The Butler”) is 46. Actor Sam Huntington (“Superman Returns,” ″Jungle 2 Jungle”) is 40. Actor Taran Killam (“12 Years A Slave,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 40. Actor Matt Lanter (“90210”) is 39. Singer Hillary Scott of Lady A is 36. Drummer Arejay Hale of Halestorm is 35. Actor Asa Butterfield (“Hugo,” ″Nanny McPhee Returns”) is 25.

April 2: Actor Linda Hunt is 77. Actor Sam Anderson (“Lost,” ″ER,” ″Perfect Strangers”) is 75. Singer Emmylou Harris is 75. Actor Pamela Reed is 73. Drummer Dave Robinson of The Cars is 73. Country singer Buddy Jewell is 61. Actor Christopher Meloni (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 61. Singer Keren Woodward of Bananarama is 61. Country singer Billy Dean is 60. Actor Clark Gregg (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ″The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 60. Actor Jana Marie Hupp (“Ed”) is 58. Guitarist Greg Camp (Smash Mouth) is 55. Guitarist Tony Fredianelli of Third Eye Blind is 53. Actor Roselyn Sanchez (TV’s “Grand Hotel,” ″Without a Trace”) is 49. Actor Pedro Pascal (“Game of Thrones”) is 47. Actor Adam Rodriguez (“Criminal Minds,” ″CSI: Miami”) is 47. Actor Michael Fassbender (“Shame,” ″Inglourious Basterds”) is 45. Keyboardist Jesse Carmichael of Maroon 5 is 43. Actor Bethany Joy Lenz (formerly Galeotti) (“One Tree Hill”) is 41. Singer Lee Dewyze (“American Idol”) is 36. Country singer Chris Janson is 36. Actor Drew Van Acker (“Training Day,” ″Pretty Little Liars”) is 36. Actor Jesse Plemons (TV’s “Fargo,” ″Breaking Bad”) is 34.