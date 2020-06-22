Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 28-July 4

June 28: Comedian-director Mel Brooks is 94. Comedian John Byner is 83. Bassist Dave Knights of Procol Harum is 75. Actor Bruce Davison (“X-Men”) is 74. Actress Kathy Bates is 72. Actress Alice Krige is 66. Jazz singer Tierney Sutton is 57. Actress Jessica Hecht (“Friends,” ″The Single Guy”) is 55. Guitarist-violinist Saul Davies of James is 55. Actress Mary Stuart Masterson is 54. Actor John Cusack is 54. Actor Gil Bellows (“Ally McBeal”) is 53. Actress-songwriter Danielle Brisebois (“All in the Family”) is 51. Actress Tichina Arnold (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 51. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Sommers is 51. Actor Steve Burton (“The Young and the Restless”) is 50. Bassist Tim Nordwind of OK Go is 44. Bassist Mark Stoermer of The Killers is 43. Country singer and former “American Idol” contestant Kellie Pickler is 34.

June 29: Actor Gary Busey is 76. Comedian Richard Lewis is 73. Drummer Ian Paice of Deep Purple is 72. Actor-turned-Congressman-turned-radio host Fred Grandy is 72. Singer Don Dokken of Dokken is 67. Singer Colin Hay of Men At Work is 67. Actress Maria Conchita Alonso is 65. Actress Sharon Lawrence (“Fired Up,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 59. Actress Amanda Donohoe is 58. Actress Judith Hoag (“Nashville”) is 57. Singer Stedman Pearson of Five Star is 56. Actress Kathleen Wilhoite (“Gilmore Girls,” “ER”) is 56. Actress Melora Hardin (“The Office”) is 53. Broadway actor Brian d’Arcy James (“Hamilton”) is 52. Actress Christina Chang (“The Good Doctor”) is 49. Rapper DJ Shadow is 48. Actor Lance Barber (“Young Sheldon”) is 47. Musician Sam Farrar of Maroon 5 is 42. Actor Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 42. Guitarist Todd Sansom of Marshall Dyllon is 42. Singer Nicole Scherzinger (Pussycat Dolls) is 42. Comedian Colin Jost (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Actress Lily Rabe (“American Horror Story”) is 38. Singer Aundrea Fimbres of Danity Kane is 37. Actress Camila Mendes (“Riverdale”) is 26.

June 30: Actress Nancy Dussault (“Too Close for Comfort”) is 84. Singer Glenn Shorrock (Little River Band) is 76. Jazz bassist Stanley Clarke is 69. Actor David Garrison (“Married...with Children”) is 68. Guitarist Hal Lindes of Dire Straits is 67. Actor David Alan Grier is 64. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio is 61. Actress Deirdre Lovejoy (“The Wire”) is 58. Actor Rupert Graves (“The Madness of King George”) is 57. Bassist Tom Drummond of Better Than Ezra is 51. Actor Tony Rock (“Living Biblically”) is 51. Actress Monica Potter (“Parenthood,” ″Boston Legal”) is 49. Actress Molly Parker (“House of Cards”) is 48. Actress Lizzy Caplan (“Masters of Sex,” ″Mean Girls”) is 38. Guitarist James Adam Shelley of American Authors is 37. Country singer Cole Swindell is 37. Singer and “American Idol” winner Fantasia Barrino is 36. Actor Sean Marquette (“The Goldbergs”) is 32.

July 1: Actress Olivia de Havilland is 104. Actress Leslie Caron is 89. Actor Jamie Farr is 86. Actress Jean Marsh (“Upstairs, Downstairs”) is 86. Actor David Prowse (“Star Wars” films) is 85. Dancer Twyla Tharp is 79. Actress Genevieve Bujold is 78. Singer Deborah Harry of Blondie is 75. Actor Trevor Eve is 69. Actor Daryl Anderson (“Lou Grant”) is 69. Stage actor Terrence Mann is 69. Singer Fred Schneider of The B-52′s is 69. Singer Victor Willis of the Village People is 69. Actor Dan Aykroyd is 68. Actress Lorna Patterson (“Airplane!”) is 64. Actor Alan Ruck (“Spin City,” ″Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 64. Singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 60. Country singer Michelle Wright is 59. Actor Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” ″Homicide”) is 58. Actor Dominic Keating (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 58. Actress Pamela Anderson is 53. Bassist Mark Pirro of Polyphonic Spree is 50. Actor Henry Simmons (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 50. Rapper Missy Elliott is 49. Actress Julianne Nicholson (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 49. Actress/writer Jill Kargman (“Odd Mom Out”) is 46. Drummer Bryan Devendorf of The National is 45. Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 45. Actor Thomas Sadoski (“Life in Pieces”) is 44. Actress Liv Tyler is 43. Actress Hilarie Burton (“One Tree Hill”) is 38. Actress Lea Seydoux (“Spectre,” ″The Grand Budapest Hotel”) is 35. Actors Steven and Andrew Cavarno (“Party of Five”) are 28. Singer Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle is 22. Actress Storm Reid (“12 Years a Slave,” ″A Wrinkle in Time”) is 17.

July 2: Jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal is 90. Actor Robert Ito (“Quincy”) is 89. Actress Polly Holliday (“Alice”) is 83. Writer-director Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” ″Seinfeld”) is 73. Keyboardist Roy Bittan of the E Street Band is 71. Actress Wendy Schaal (“American Dad,” ″It’s a Living”) is 66. Model-actress Jerry Hall is 64. Actor Jimmy McNichol is 59. Bassist Dave Parsons of Bush is 55. Actress Yancy Butler (“Witchblade”) is 50. Violinist Melodee DeVevo of Casting Crowns is 44. Actor Owain Yeoman (“The Mentalist”) is 42. Singer Michelle Branch is 37. Actress Vanessa Lee Chester (“The Lost World: Jurassic Park”) is 36. Actor Nelson Franklin (“The Millers”) is 35. Actress Ashley Tisdale (“Hellcats,” ″High School Musical”) is 35. Actress Lindsay Lohan is 34. Actress Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya,” ″Suicide Squad”) is 30.

July 3: Actor Michael Cole (“The Mod Squad”) is 80. Singer Judith Durham of The Seekers is 77. Actor Kurtwood Smith (“That '70s Show”) is 77. Country singer Johnny Lee is 74. Writer Dave Barry is 73. Actress Betty Buckley is 73. Actress Jan Smithers (“WKRP In Cincinnati”) is 71. Actor Bruce Altman (“Blue Bloods”) is 65. Talk show host Montel Williams is 64. Country singer Aaron Tippin is 62. Synthesizer player Vince Clarke of Erasure is 60. Actor Tom Cruise is 58. Actor Thomas Gibson (“Criminal Minds,” ″Dharma and Greg”) is 58. Actress Hunter Tylo is 58. Actress Connie Nielsen (“Gladiator”) is 56. Actress Yeardley Smith (“The Simpsons”) is 56. TV chef Sandra Lee is 54. Singer Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler of Digable Planets is 51. Keyboardist-guitarist Kevin Hearn of Barenaked Ladies is 51. Actress Shawnee Smith (“Saw,” ″Becker”) is 51. Actress-singer Audra McDonald (“Private Practice”) is 50. Country singer Trent Tomlinson is 45. Actress Andrea Barber (“Full House”) is 44. Comedian Julie Klausner (“Difficult People”) is 42. Singer Tonia Tash of Divine is 41. Actress Olivia Munn (“The Newsroom”) is 40. Actress Shoshannah Stern (“Jericho”) is 40. Singer Elle King is 31. Actor Grant Rosenmeyer (TV’s “Oliver Beene”) is 29. Actress Kelsey Batelaan (“Nip/Tuck”) is 25.

July 4: Actress Eva Marie Saint is 96. Actress Gina Lollobrigida is 93. Actor Ed Bernard (“Police Woman,” ″White Shadow”) is 81. Actress Karolyn Grimes (Zuzu in “It’s A Wonderful Life”) is 80. Singer Annette Beard of Martha and the Vandellas is 77. TV talk show host Geraldo Rivera is 77. Percussionist Ralph Johnson of Earth, Wind and Fire is 69. Percussionist Domingo Ortiz of Widespread Panic is 68. Singer John Waite is 68. Guitarist Kirk Pengilly of INXS is 62. Steel guitarist Teddy Carr (Ricochet) is 60. DJ Zonka (Big Audio Dynamite) is 58. Singer Michael Sweet of Stryper is 57. Bassist Matt Malley (Counting Crows) is 57. Actor Tracy Letts (“Homeland”) is 55. Actor-comedian Al Madrigal (“Gary Unmarried,” ″The Daily Show”) is 49. Actor John Lloyd Young (“Jersey Boys”) is 45. Singer Stephen “Ste” McNally of BBMak is 42. Actress Becki Newton (“Ugly Betty”) is 42. Actor Mo McRae (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 38. Reality star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino (“Jersey Shore”) is 38. Singer Melanie Fiona is 37.