Celebrated designers help tell a ‘living’ story in Wilton

A booth from a previous Objects of Desire show mixes contemporary design with vintage items.

What are objects of desire? They are things with stories to tell, things that help their owners tell their personal story.

On Thursday, October 1 from 7:00 - 8:00 pm, the Wilton Historical Society will present "Objects of Desire: Then and Now," a Zoom event on Thursday, Oct. 1, from 7 to 8 p.m.

It will bring together the star power of Anthony Baratta, recent winner of the prestigious Innovation Design Award and renowned designer Phillip Thomas with DJ Carey, editor of CTC&G, for a lively and informative in-depth conversation about their approach to using “objects of desire” in interior design

This is a virtual incarnation of the society’s popular spring fundraiser, “Objects of Desire: Style for the Garden and Home,” that could not be held due to the pandemic. This event was inspired by the show, which brings a carefully edited, eclectic mix of antique to vintage to mid-century to contemporary one-of-a-kind garden accents, fine furniture, accessories, found objects and art to a two-day show.

Viewers can make a party of the event. The gold party ticket includes the program and a party bag for pick up, which features Tapas for Two by Barcelona, a full bottle of Donelan Family wine, a copy of Anthony Baratta’s book “Decorate Happy,” and CTC&G magazine.

Both designers are adept at creating environments that incorporate objects with stories to tell, and each has an unmistakable look.

Baratta’s “American distinctive style” includes bold use of color and scale that honors tradition while defying predictability. “Closely studying the past pushed me into the future,” he said recently about his own home renovation of a 1755 brick house in Colonial Williamsburg, which he will discuss.

His work has been featured on more than 70 magazine covers, he was named one of the Traditional Homes “20 Design Icons” and awarded Benjamin Moore’s coveted “Hue Award” for lifetime achievement in design. He is the co-author of three books: “The Exuberant Style of William Diamond and Anthony Baratta;” “Diamond Baratta Design,” and “Decorate Happy-Bold Colorful Interiors.”

Phillip Thomas’s elegant and polished contemporary interiors are uplifted by his feel for the right found objects, taking them to the next level. He believes the process of creating a home should be enjoyable for all involved. Beautiful materials and attention to detail are essential to a successful design project.

Thomas’s work has been featured in Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, House Beautiful, The New York Times, and the Wall Street Journal among many others. Additionally, he has been featured in recent interior design books such as “New York Splendor: The City’s Most Memorable Rooms.”

Thomas was design chair for the Wilton Historical Society’s Objects of Desire show in 2018 and 2019.

Gold party tickets are $125 and include the aforementioned party bag; silver tickets are $75 and include the program and Baratta’s book “Decorate Happy;” bronze tickets are $50 and include the program.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit wiltonhistorical.org.