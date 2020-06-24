Candlelight Concerts put off until next year

The Carion Wind Quintet was the last to perform in the Candlelight Concerts series before the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to concerts. The ensemble performed on Feb. 23 at Wilton Congregational Church. The Carion Wind Quintet was the last to perform in the Candlelight Concerts series before the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to concerts. The ensemble performed on Feb. 23 at Wilton Congregational Church. Photo: Janisphoto.com / Candlelight Concerts Photo: Janisphoto.com / Candlelight Concerts Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Candlelight Concerts put off until next year 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — In view of the uncertainty surrounding the progression of the coronavirus pandemic, the Wilton Candlelight Concerts will postpone the start of its upcoming season.

There will be no concerts for the remainder of the year. Two or three concerts may be scheduled after Jan. 1, 2021; a decision will be made in early fall.

Wilton Candlelight Concerts presents four concerts each year at Wilton Congregational Church, routinely bringing internationally known artists to town. Past performers have included pianists Andre Watts and Stephen Hough, and the Carion Wind Quintet, the Waverly Consort and the Juilliard String Quartet.

The series has been a mainstay of music here for more than 70 years, and during that time has benefitted Wilton Library. Its support has enabled the library to establish and maintain a rich classical CD collection and also helps to support the streaming service established by Naxos.

Updates for any upcoming concerts will be posted at wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.