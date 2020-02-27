Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Winter Poetry with Judson Scruton, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Scruton presents “Bouquets from Harold Bloom’s The Best Poems of the English Language.” First of a four-week seminar. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, Feb. 28

John Rhodes Jazz Symposium, 4-5:30 p.m. and 6-9 p.m., Wilton High School Little Theater, 395 Danbury Road. High school jazz bands from Wilton and the area will perform 30-minute sets. Berkshire Jazz Orchestra plays at 9 p.m. Free, drop-in.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children in grades 4 to 8 may make hand pies while learning about Colonial ways of life. Members: $10; non-members $15. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Maple Syrup Open House, 1-2 p.m., Ambler Farm, 257 Hurlbutt Street. Visitors may tap a tree, take the maple syrup taste test, learn about Native American, colonial, and modern methods of making syrup and taste the farm’s maple syrup over vanilla ice cream. Amblerfarm.org.

Stories from the Suffrage Campaign, 4 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Historian Kelly Marino will discuss “The Movement was a Great ‘Mosaic:’ Connecticut Women and Stories from the Suffrage Campaign.” Reception follows. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Blue Bash, 7 p.m., Cannon Grange Hall, 25 Cannon Road. Democrats celebrate Wilton voter registrations. Chili/cornbread contest, beer tasting. State Sen. Will Haskell and others will be on hand. Tickets: https://bit.ly/38u8sQ2.

Sunday, March 1

Camerata d’Amici Concert, 4 p.m., Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Road. The concert, “My Singing Soul,” features music inspired by images of love and connection: “Uni caritas” by Maurice Duruflé, “The Pasture” by Z. Randall Stroope, and “Ain-a That Good News” arranged by Stacey Gibbs. Tickets at the door: $25/adults, $10/18 and under. Discount tickets online until Feb. 28 at CamerataDAmici.org.

Monday, March 2

The Exercise Rx, 10 am.-noon, Wilton Library. Dr. Douglas DeMassa discusses “How Movement Transforms Your Child’s Brain.” Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Read Across America Scavenger Hunt, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wilton Library. Children may search for cover images of 10 books about diversity for Read Across America Day. Find them all and win a cool sticker. No registration.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Thursday, March 3

Wilton Reads Book Giveaway, Wilton Library. Two hundred free copies of “Tales of the Jazz Age” will be given away during two sessions: 10 a.m. to noon and 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 5

Paint it Up!, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. For adults 18 and over; $5 materials fee. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

The Hello Girls, 6:30-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Screening of the documentary about 223 women sent to France in 1918 as telephone operators and their ensuing fight after war’s end to be recognized for their contributions to the U.S. Army. Followed by a panel discussion of the role of women in the armed forces, the “Hello Girls’” return after WWI, and ratification of the 19th Amendment. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, March 7

National Day of Unplugging, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Children 3 and up and their families invited to stop in and play games, do puzzles, color and more on this national tech-free day. Drop in.

Adult-Child Zentangle Fun, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Wilton Library. A simple form of drawing beautiful patterns. Beginners to experienced welcome. Supplies provided but bring tools if you have them. For children in grades 3-6 with participating adult. Registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, March 8

WLA/WHS Scholarly Series, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. The fourth of a five-part series on Jazzed Up — The History of Jazz in America. This session features “The Harlem Renaissance: Connections and Creativity.” Reception follows. Free, donations welcome. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Monday, March 9

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Tuesday, March 10

Men’s Breakfast, 9 a.m., Orem’s Diner, Danbury Road. Stay at Home in Wilton sponsors an opportunity for men to get together. Rides available. Information: 203-762-2600.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Surgeon, Dr. Kathleen LaVorgna will speak on “Problems After Breast Surgery.” Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: email Nina Marino at Cancersurvival2@aol.com. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.