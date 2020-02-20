Bulletin Board

Thursday, Feb. 20

The Treaties of Sevres and Lausanne, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The final lecture in the series about World War I and its aftermath presented by Wilton resident Jean-Pierre Lavielle. In 1921 a treaty was signed that reshaped the Middle East from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire to its current form. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, Feb. 21

Remembering Dave: A Brubeck Family Album, 4-6 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Free reception celebrating the opening of an exhibition devoted to Dave Brubeck’s jazz career and life in Wilton. Information: wiltonhistorical.org.

Saturday, Feb. 22

80s Night, 7 p.m., Trackside Teen Center, 15 Station Road. Fundraiser will offer an evening of karaoke, open bar, food, trivia and 80s music. Eighties attire encouraged but not required. Tickets: https://bit.ly/2Tm1ecm.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Candlelight Concert, 4 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church. The Carion Wind Quintet will perform the works of Liszt, Stravinsky, Shostakovich and Ibert. Tickets online at wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org or at the door: $30/adults, $25/seniors, students free.

Monday, Feb. 24

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Hannah Sklar shows her work. Free. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Senior Center Book Discussion, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. This month’s book is American Lion: Andrew Jackson in the White House by Jon Meacham. Details and registration: 203-834-6240.

Mah Jongg, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Joint Replacement Talk, 3-5 p.m., Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Dr. Nicholas Polifroni will discuss robotic surgery and rehabilitation. Q&A. Free, open to all. Reservations: 203-762-2600.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Special Education Talk, 10 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Clinical psychologist Mary Murphy presents “10 Practical strategies to Help Your Children Improve their Executive Function Skills.” Co-sponsored by the library and SPED*NET Wilton. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Winter Poetry with Judson Scruton, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Scruton presents “Bouquets from Harold Bloom’s The Best Poems of the English Language.” First of a four-week seminar. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children in grades 4 to 8 may make hand pies while learning about Colonial ways of life. Members: $10; non-members $15. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Maple Syrup Open House, 1-2 p.m., Ambler Farm, 257 Hurlbutt Street. Visitors may tap a tree, take the maple syrup taste test, learn about Native American, colonial, and modern methods of making syrup and taste the farm’s maple syrup over vanilla ice cream. Amblerfarm.org.

Stories from the Suffrage Campaign, 4 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Historian Kelly Marino will discuss “The Movement was a Great ‘Mosaic:’ Connecticut Women and Stories from the Suffrage Campaign.” Reception follows. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Blue Bash, 7 p.m., Cannon Grange Hall, 25 Cannon Road. Democrats celebrate Wilton voter registrations. Chili/cornbread contest, beer tasting. State Sen. Will Haskell and others will be on hand. Tickets: https://bit.ly/38u8sQ2.

Sunday, March 1

Camerata d’Amici Concert, 4 p.m., Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Road. The concert, “My Singing Soul,” features music inspired by images of love and connection: “Uni caritas” by Maurice Duruflé, “The Pasture” by Z. Randall Stroope, and “Ain-a That Good News” arranged by Stacey Gibbs. Tickets at the door: $25/adults, $10/18 and under. Discount tickets online until Feb. 28 at CamerataDAmici.org.

Thursday, March 5

The Hello Girls, 6:30-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Screening of the documentary about 223 women sent to France in 1918 as telephone operators and their ensuing fight after war’s end to be recognized for their contributions to the U.S. Army. Followed by a panel discussion of the role of women in the armed forces, the “Hello Girls’” return after WWI, and ratification of the 19th Amendment. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.