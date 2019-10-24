Wilton Bulletin Board — Medicare, trick-or-treating, Monster Mash, forest bathing

The 17th annual Pumpkin Parade and Trick-or-Treat is Saturday, Oct. 26, 2:30-4:30, in Wilton Center. Last year’s weather was rainy, this year is expected to be cool and sunny. The 17th annual Pumpkin Parade and Trick-or-Treat is Saturday, Oct. 26, 2:30-4:30, in Wilton Center. Last year’s weather was rainy, this year is expected to be cool and sunny. Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Bulletin Board — Medicare, trick-or-treating, Monster Mash, forest bathing 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Booked for Lunch, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. The history reading group will discuss Bringing Down the Colonel: A Sex Scandal of the Gilded Age and the “Powerless” Woman Who Took on Washington, by Patricia Miller. Bring a brown bag lunch, beverage and dessert provided. Free, registration requested: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.

Medicare Bootcamp, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Learn the ins and outs of Medicare enrollment and how to avoid costly mistakes. Free, registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Pumpkin Parade and Trick-or-Treating, 2:30-4:30, Wilton Center. Families are invited to bring their children in costume for trick-or-treating at Wilton businesses. Vendors, entertainment. Sponsored by Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

Monster Mash, 7-11 p.m., Trackside Teen Center, 15 Station Road. An adults-only Halloween party. Live music by One Bad Oyster. Food, drinks, raffle, costume contest with prizes. In association with Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy. Tickets: $65 at trackside.org/monstermash.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Shinrin Yoku Forest Bathing Wellness Walk, 9-11 a.m., National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Road. Experience the natural world with increased attention to one's sense perceptions. Benefits include stress reduction, improved immune functioning, lower blood pressure, increased ability to focus, improved sleep. Free, registration required: 203-834-1896 ext. 28.

The Art of Phoneography, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Road. Lear how to use your phone to photograph orange sugar maples ad other autumn foliage. With Xiomáro. Free, registration required: 203-834-1896, ext. 28.

Monday, Oct. 28

Parent Support Group, 10-11:30 a.m., G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street. For parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues, presented by the National Alliance on Mental Illness Child and Adolescent Network. Free. Information: Beth at 203-984-0123 or beth44es@gmail.com or Vanessa at 203 970-4130 or eliasvanessa5@gmail.com.

Tuesday, Oct 29

Paint it Up!, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. For adults 18 and over, $5 fee. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

League of Women Voters Candidate Forum, 6:30-9 p.m., Wilton Library. Q&A with candidates for Board of Education and Planning and Zoning Commission. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Decorative Arts Tour of Historic Weir House, 10-11 a.m., Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Road. Tour the house with a focus on decorative arts. Free, registration required: 203-834-1896 ext. 28.

Friday, Nov. 1

Stone Wall Tour, 10-11 a.m., Weir Farm, National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Road. Learn about the different types of stone walls and their history. No registration required. Information: 203-834-1896, ext. 28.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Flu Shots, 10-11:30 a.m., Wilton Library. Administered by Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County. No appointment. Cost is $50, cash or check or billed directly to Aetna, Anthem, Connecticare, Harvard Pilgrim, Multi Plan, Wellcare or Medicare Part B. Bring insurance card. High-dose vaccine is available to persons age 65 or older.

Day of Recovery and Wellness, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., WEPCO, 48 New Canaan Road. Free, day-long program for the sober curious, those in recovery and those who love them. Keynote speaker Jon Hamilton of Liberation Programs Inc.; breakout sessions on families, teen use, trauma and healing; live music; film festival; food trucks; open AA and Al-Anon meetings; education booths. Registration requested. Details and registration: dayofrecovery.org or 203-762-5514.

Artists Reception and Opening, 1-6 p.m., browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Road. Copies of the book The Grotta Home by Richard Meier: a Marriage of Architecture and Craft will be available. Show continues through Nov. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

(Not) Just for Kids Music Program, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. This session: America and Friends — Strings. Members of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play, and answer questions. Everyone may hold and try to play an instrument. Free; registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

The Scoop on Psych Testing 2, 10 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Clinical psychologist Called Schwartz, Ph.D., explains common areas examined in psychological and psycho-educational testing including IQ, achievement, memory, and more. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Demeter and Persephone, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton and Gerald Weiss continue their discussion of the Homeric hymn juxtaposed against modern poets. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

American Artisan Show Preview Party, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Sneak peek at wares offered by more than 35 vendors, hors d’ouevres, signature cocktail. Tickets: wiltonhistorical.org.

College Timeline: What to Do and When, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. College counselor Priyanka Shingala discusses college tours, AP exams, SATs, and other issues of importance to eighth-12th graders and their parents. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

From Tension to Tenderness: Healing the Mother/Adult Daughter Relationship, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Laurie Newkirk, founder of motherrr.com, and her mother Marlou Newkirk discuss handling criticism, giving advice, boundaries, humor and finding forgiveness. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, Nov. 8

American Artisan Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. More than 35 vendors showing hand-crafted contemporary/traditional furnishings and wearables. Admission: $10. Information: wiltonhistorical.org.

Friday Evening Literary Salon, 6-7 p.m., Wilton Library. A new program kicks off with video of Yale Literature Professor Harold Bloom talking about why we should read the “Great Books” followed by discussion over wine and cheese. Registration strongly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, Nov. 9

American Artisan Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. More than 35 vendors showing hand-crafted contemporary/traditional furnishings and wearables. Admission: $10. Information: wiltonhistorical.org.