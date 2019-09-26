Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Thursday, Sept. 26

College Frenzy: How to Manage and Minimize the Stress, 10-11:30 a.m., Wilton Library. Tips and strategies for viewing the college process as a natural next step that fosters resilience and relationships rather than discord and despair. For parents of eighth to 12th graders. Presenters: psychologist Susan Bauerfeld and consultant Victoria Hirsch. Registration strongly encouraged: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Business Seminar, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. The library, SCORE and Wilton Chamber of Commerce present how to Become a Trusted Adviser in Your Business to Grow and Sustain Your Business. Speaker Chris Salem is a life and business strategist and former sales executive. Free, register: fairfieldcounty.score.org or 203-831-0065.

Friday, Sept. 27

Farming the Landscape, 10-11 a.m., Weir Farm, 735 Nod Hill Road. Guided tour that explores the agricultural history of the farm. Free, no registration.

Miller-Driscoll PTA Fall Carnival, 5-9 p.m., 217 Wolfpit Road. Rides for all ages, concessions, free face painting, food trucks Dave’s Mobile Planet Pizza. Unlimited ride wristbands $25 through Sept. 19 at millerdriscollpta.org/carnival, $30 day of carnival.

Yoga in the Garden, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Weir Farm, 735 Nod Hill Road. Free. Bring mat and water bottle. Information: 203-834-1896 ext. 28.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Miller-Driscoll PTA Fall Carnival, noon-9 p.m., 217 Wolfpit Road. Rides for all ages, concessions, free face painting, food trucks Dave’s Mobile Planet Pizza, Bubble and Brew. Unlimited ride wristbands $25 through Sept. 19 at millerdriscollpta.org/carnival, $30 day of carnival.

Autumn Guided Hike, 10-11:30 am., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Free guided hike with educator Sam Nunes to learn what’s happening while the leaves are falling. Registration required: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

In Search of the Old Leatherman, 2-3:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Dr. Nicholas Bellantoni, remits state archaeologist will present an illustrated talk on the man who roamed Fairfield and Westchester counties in the 19th century. Free/members, $10/non-members. Register: 203-762-7257 or info@wiltonhistorical.org.

How to Read James Joyce, 3-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. First of a three-part series with Mark Schenker of Take College on how to appreciate Joyce’s method of writing. Q&A after each lecture; reception follows. Free, register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, Sept. 29

The Art of Phoneography, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Road. Lear how to use your phone to photograph the same grounds that inspired painting masterpieces. With Xiomáro. Free, registration required: 203-834-1896, ext. 28.

Miller-Driscoll PTA Fall Carnival, noon-5 p.m., 217 Wolfpit Road. Rides for all ages, concessions, free face painting, food trucks Dave’s Mobile Planet Pizza. Unlimited ride wristbands $25 through Sept. 19 at millerdriscollpta.org/carnival, $30 day of carnival.

Monday, Sept. 30

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Schenck’s Island and Helping our Native Trout, 6-7 p.m., Wilton Library. Eagle Scout candidate Benjamin Cohen is working to repair the Norwalk River’s riparian buffer at Schenk’s Island by removing invasive species, and using native plants to prevent further erosion and decline. His project is part of a greater plan to restore habitats at other sites along the river, improve water quality, render the river more habitable for trout, and increase community sustainability for all. Learn more and find out how to help. Limited space. Registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Transitioning to College for ADHD and LD Students, 10 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. A presentation on post-secondary challenges and legal issues for students with learning disabilities. Free, registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Literature Seminar, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. An eight-week series brings Judson Scruton and Gerald Weiss together for Demeter and Persephone: The Message and Meaning of a Myth From Ancient Greece to Modern America. Poetry packets at front desk one week before seminar begins. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Ladies’ Soirée — Silent Disco, 7-10 p.m., Wilton Library. Women celebrate with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and silent disco music. Tickets: 203-762-6321 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, Oct. 5

How to Read James Joyce, 3-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Second of a three-part series with Mark Schenker of Take College on how to appreciate Joyce’s method of writing. Q&A after each lecture; reception follows. Free, register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Where the Wild Things Run, 8:30 a.m., Woodock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Kids Fun Run (1K) starts at 8:30, 5K starts at 9. Registration opens at 7:30. Post-race food, games, and fun for all ages. Hikers, walkers and leashed dogs welcome, trails not stroller friendly. Register: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The Renee Rosnes Duo performs. Reception follows. Suggested donation: $10. Registration strongly suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Oct. 7

College Frenzy Follow-up Discussion, 10:30 a.m., Wilton Library. Informal Q & A on the college application process based on program held Sept. 26. Minimum of 25 registrants required for program to run. Free, registration: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Flu Shots, 3:30-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Administered by Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County. No appointments. Regular vaccine ($50) or high-dose for seniors ($75) payable by cash or check or billed directly to insurance. Bring insurance card. Information: 203-762-8958, ext. 444.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Men’s Breakfast, 9 a.m., Orem’s Diner, Danbury Road. Stay at Home in Wilton sponsors an opportunity for men to get together. Rides available. Information: 203-762-2600.

Mah Jongg, 1:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.