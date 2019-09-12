Wilton Bulletin Board — Carnival, appraisals, concerts

The Rotary Club will present its annual carnival Sept. 13-15, at Danbury and School roads. The Rotary Club will present its annual carnival Sept. 13-15, at Danbury and School roads. Photo: Bryan Haeffele / / Bryanhaeffele.com / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Bryan Haeffele / / Bryanhaeffele.com / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Bulletin Board — Carnival, appraisals, concerts 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Friday, Sept. 13

Farming the Landscape, 10-11 a.m., Weir Farm, 735 Nod Hill Road. Guided tour that explores the agricultural history of the farm. Free, no registration.

Yoga in the Garden, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Weir Farm, 735 Nod Hill Road. Free. Bring mat and water bottle. Information: 203-834-1896 ext. 28.

Rotary Carnival, 6-10 p.m., School Road and Route 7. Ridges, games, food. Free admission and parking. Wristbands: $25, individual ride tickets available.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Women and Art in the Late 19th Century, 10-11 a.m., Weir Farm, 735 Nod Hill Road. Dr. Leanne Zalewski, associate professor of art history at Central Connecticut State University will discuss the role of art in women's education and personal and professional lives. Free, registration required: 203-834-1896 ext. 28.

AARP Driver Safety Class, 10-2, Wilton Library. Practical techniques on how to adjust to changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. No tests. Registration required. Cost: $15/AARP members, $20/non-members, cash or check only. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Rotary Carnival, Noon-10 p.m., School Road and Route 7. Ridges, games, food. Free admission and parking. Wristbands: $25 from noon to 5 p.m. or 5 to 10 p.m., individual ride tickets available.

Meet the Instruments, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. Children 6 and up get a hands-on introduction to the violin, viola and cello. Registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Appraisal Fair, 4-7 p.m., Old Town Hall, 2 Belden Hill Lane. Benefits Drum Hill DAR educational scholarships. $30/person, complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres. Up to three items appraised for additional $25. Space limited, reserve at drumhilldar.org. Information: 203-858-1483.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Flag Retirement Ceremony, noon, American Legion Post 86, 112 Old Ridgefield Road. The community is invited to attend a formal program for retiring worn American flags. Flags may be dropped off in the box at the post.

Rotary Carnival, noon to 5 p.m., School Road and Route 7. Ridges, games, food. Free admission and parking. Wristbands: $25, individual ride tickets available.

Circle of Care Live, 3-6 p.m., The Barn, 144 Danbury Road. Entertainment by bands SoulTonic, Captain Obvious and Joni & the Keepers. Special guest is childhood cancer survivor Jillian Duffy, Miss Connecticut. Fundraiser benefits nonprofit that supports families facing a diagnosis of childhood cancer. Tickets: $25/advance, $30/door, children under 10 admitted free. Purchase: https://bit.ly/2MHDZHc.

Connecticut’s Own Concert, 4-5 p.m., Wilton Library. The Wilton Music Studios Virtuosi will perform works by Mozart, Bohuslav Martinu, and their own Monte Morgenstern. Free, registration strongly suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Monday, Sept. 16

Parent Support Group, 10-11:30 a.m., G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street. For parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues, presented by the National Alliance on Mental Illness Child and Adolescent Network. Free. Information: Beth at 203-984-0123 or beth44es@gmail.com or Vanessa at 203 970-4130 or eliasvanessa5@gmail.com.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Get Well, Stay Well, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Dr. Jasmina Krstic and Heidi Steller, patient care director of Maternal/Child Health at Norwalk Hospital will discuss the importance of vaccinations for adults and children. Q&A. Free, register: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Senior Center Book Discussion, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Judson Scruton will lead a discussion of a selection of poems from The Poets Laureate Anthology, edited by Elizabeth Hun Schmidt. Details and registration: 203-834-6240.

Paint it Up!, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. $5 fee. For adults 18 and over. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Creating Yourself in Retirement, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Discover options for enhancing the quality of life in retirement. Free, registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

How to Raise a Reader, 10-11:30 a.m., Wilton Library. Language therapist margie Gillis will offer tips for parents of struggling readers. Free, registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

What Happens if You Don’t Have a Will? 1:30-2:30, Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Attorney Christine Tenore will answer questions on planning an estate. Free. Reservations: 203-834-6240.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Experience the Zentangle Art Method, 1-3 p.m., Wilton Library. Learn the simple steps of this meditative art form. For beginners and those with experience. $5 registration fee. For adults 18 and older. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Emanuel Screening, 7:30 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, Ridgefield Road. A free showing of the film that recounts the aftermath of the shooting that took nine lives at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C., in 2015. A panel discussion afterwards will feature survivor Polly Sheppard and Rose Simmons, daughter of one of the victims. Free.

Friday, Sept. 20

Stone Wall Tour, 10-11 a.m., Weir Farm, 735 Nod Hill Road. A guided walk of the three different types of stone walls on the property and their history. Free, no registration.

Yoga in the Garden, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Weir Farm, 735 Nod Hill Road. Free. Bring mat and water bottle. Information: 203-834-1896 ext. 28.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Women of Weir Farm, 10-11 a.m., Weir Farm, 735 Nod Hill Road. Ranger talk explores the lives of the three generations of women who lived on the farm who were scholars, humanitarians, homemakers, writers, historians, community activists and artists. Free, registration required:203-834-1896 ext. 28.

Awesome Autumn Book Sale, 10-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Early buying, with $5 admission, is from 9 to 10 a.m. Books, CDs, DVDs and music CDs for all ages.

Junior Ranger Family Fun Day, 1-3 p.m., Weir Farm, 735 Nod Hill Road. Junior Ranger activities. Free, no registration.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Share poetry you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Limit 15 attendees. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

(Not) Just for Kids Music Program, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. This session: Brass. Members of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play, and answer questions. Ages 4 and up. Everyone may hold and try to play an instrument. Free; registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Awesome Autumn Book Sale, 1-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Books, CDs, DVDs and music CDs for all ages.

Monday, Sept. 23

Awesome Autumn Book Sale, 10-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Books, CDs, DVDs and music CDs for all ages. All items half-price.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Awesome Autumn Book Sale, 10-4 p.m., Wilton Library.Books, CDs, DVDs and music CDs for all ages. $5 per bag, bags supplied by library.

Senior Center Book Discussion, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. This month’s book is The Poets Laureate Anthology edited by Elizabeth Hun Schmidt. Details and registration: 203-834-6240.

Mah Jongg, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Fire Prevention and Safety Tips, 3-5 p.m., Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Wilton Fire Marshal Rocco Grosso and Deputy Fire Marshal Kevin Plank will arrive in a fire truck in full gear. They will present fire safety information, including tips on home smoke alarms, kitchen and bedroom safety, fire escape planning and avoiding slips and falls. Q&A will follow. Free. Open to the public. Presented by Stay at Home in Wilton. Reservations: 203-762-2600

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Book Folding Art, 6-7:45 p.m., Wilton Library. Learn how to fold a book into a heart, paw print or other picture. Ages 18 and up. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Sept. 26

College Frenzy: How to Manage and Minimize the Stress, 10-11:30 a.m., Wilton Library. Tips and strategies for viewing the college process as a natural next step that fosters resilience and relationships rather than discord and despair. For parents of eighth to 12th graders. Presenters: psychologist Susan Bauerfeld and consultant Victoria Hirsch. Registration strongly encouraged: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Business Seminar, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. The library, SCORE and Wilton Chamber of Commerce present how to Become a Trusted Adviser in Your Business to Grow and Sustain Your Business. Speaker Chris Salem is a life and business strategist and former sales executive. Free, register: fairfieldcounty.score.org or 203-831-0065.

Friday, Sept. 27

Farming the Landscape, 10-11 a.m., Weir Farm, 735 Nod Hill Road. Guided tour that explores the agricultural history of the farm. Free, no registration.

Miller-Driscoll PTA Fall Carnival, 5-9 p.m., 217 Wolfpit Road. Rides for all ages, concessions, free face painting, food trucks Dave’s Mobile Planet Pizza. Unlimited ride wristbands $25 through Sept. 19 at millerdriscollpta.org/carnival, $30 day of carnival.

Yoga in the Garden, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Weir Farm, 735 Nod Hill Road. Free. Bring mat and water bottle. Information: 203-834-1896 ext. 28.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Miller-Driscoll PTA Fall Carnival, noon-9 p.m., 217 Wolfpit Road. Rides for all ages, concessions, free face painting, food trucks Dave’s Mobile Planet Pizza, Bubble and Brew. Unlimited ride wristbands $25 through Sept. 19 at millerdriscollpta.org/carnival, $30 day of carnival.

In Search of the Old Leatherman, 2-3:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Dr. Nicholas Bellantoni, remits state archaeologist will present an illustrated talk on the man who roamed Fairfield and Westchester counties in the 19th century. Free/members, $10/non-members. Register: 203-762-7257 or info@wiltonhistorical.org.

How to Read James Joyce, 3-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. First of a three-part series with Mark Schenker of Take College on how to appreciate Joyce’s method of writing. Q&A after each lecture; reception follows. Free, register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, Sept. 29

The Art of Phoneography, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Road. Lear how to use your phone to photograph the same grounds that inspired painting masterpieces. With Xiomáro. Free, registration required: 203-834-1896, ext. 28.

Miller-Driscoll PTA Fall Carnival, noon-5 p.m., 217 Wolfpit Road. Rides for all ages, concessions, free face painting, food trucks Dave’s Mobile Planet Pizza. Unlimited ride wristbands $25 through Sept. 19 at millerdriscollpta.org/carnival, $30 day of carnival.