Wilton Bulletin Board — 5K, Grange Fair, Art in the Park

Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Back the Track Trot, 9 a.m., Wilton High School Track, Danbury Road. Fundraiser 5K run and two-lap fun run for ids under 12. T-shirts for all entrants. Proceeds will help rebuild the track. Sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/CT/Wilton/BackTheTrack.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Cannon Grange Agricultural Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Grange Hall grounds, 25 Cannon Road. Tent Talks, topical demonstrations, baking contests, juried exhibits, musical entertainment, watermelon-eating contest at 3:30. Admission: $2/ $1 with a canned good for Wilton food pantry. Information: cannongrange.org.

Art in the Park Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Weir Farm National Historic Site, Nod Hill Road. Visitors may create works of art and enter a contest by displaying their work on site. Also, art demonstrations, activity stations, refreshments, music. Bring your own art supplies or use those supplied by the park. Judging at 3, winners announced at 4.

Monday, Aug. 26

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Jay Petrow is the Weir Farm artist-in-residence will show his abstract expressionist works that convey his experiences as the father of an autistic child. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friday, Sept. 6

Silk Painters International, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Opening reception of an art show by the organization’s New York Metro chapter. A variety of styles, media and subject matter all created on silk. Reception free and open to the public. Media sponsor: The Bulletin.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Wilton Democrats Annual Barbecue, noon-2 p.m., Merwin Meadows. Meet candidates and special guests, music by Steve Blinder and his steel drum band. Tickets: $45/adult until Sept. 1, then $55; $10/child 6-18, under 6 free: https://bit.ly/2yRV3kI.

Monday, Sept. 9

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Blood Drive, 1-6:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Sign up by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) although walk-ins will be accommodated.Positive ID required.

Art Exhibition and Reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Alissa Siegal is the Weir Farm artist-in-residence. Her art is contemporary, representing energy, life and motion with inert materials. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: email Nina Marino at Cancersurvival2@aol.com. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Author Talk, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Anne Gardiner Perkins will discuss her book “Yale Needs Women: How the First Group of Girls Rewrote the Rules of an Ivy League Giant.” Q&A follows talk. Free, registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Wilton Library Readers, noon-1:30, Wilton Library. This month’s book is Sons and Lovers by D.H. Lawrence. Bring lunch; beverages provided. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Saturday, Sept. 14

AARP Driver Safety Class, 10-2, Wilton Library. Practical techniques on how to adjust to changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. No tests. Registration required. Cost: $15/AARP members, $20/non-members, cash or check only. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Meet the Instruments, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. Children 6 and up get a hands-on introduction to the violin, viola and cello. Registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Appraisal Fair, 4-7 p.m., Old Town Hall, 2 Belden Hill Lane. Benefits Drum Hill DAR educational scholarships. $30/person, complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres. Up to three items appraised for additional $25. Space limited, reserve at drumhilldar.org. Information: 203-858-1483.

Monday, Sept. 16

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Senior Center Book Discussion, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Judson Scruton will lead a discussion of a selection of poems from The Poets Laureate Anthology, edited by Elizabeth Hun Schmidt. Details and registration: 203-834-6240.