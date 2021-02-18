Britain's Prince Philip remains in hospital as 'precaution' Feb. 18, 2021 Updated: Feb. 18, 2021 10:41 a.m.
Police officers stand outside King Edward VII's hospital in London, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.
11 of12 FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip arrives for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from himself to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle, England. Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. The palace says the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on the evening of Tuesday Feb. 16, 2021. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP, File) Adrian Dennis/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s 99-year-old Prince Philip has spent a second night in a London hospital after being admitted earlier this week as a precaution due to feeling unwell.
Buckingham Palace said Wednesday that the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening. It said the admission was “a precautionary measure” taken on the advice of Philip’s doctor, and that the royal is expected to remain there for a few days of “observation and rest.”