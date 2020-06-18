Billie Eilish gets long-term restraining order against man

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has extended to three years a restraining order taken out by Billie Eilish against a man who repeatedly appeared at her Los Angeles home.

In a hearing, a Superior Court judge agreed to the extension of the May 11 order preventing 24-year-old Prenell Rousseau from contacting or coming within 100 yards of the 18-year-old pop star or her parents.

Eilish phoned in to the hearing, held in a courtroom under tight restrictions, including face masks and social distancing, because of the coronavirus outbreak. The order prohibits Rousseau from trying to contact or coming within 100 yards of Eilish or her parents.

Eilish said in court documents that Rousseau showed “erratic behavior” as he appeared at the home she shares with her parents seven times on May 4 and 5 until he was finally arrested for trespassing.

In his first appearance, Rousseau rang the doorbell and asked Eilish's father through the a surveillance camera whether she lived there, and persisted after he was told he had the wrong house.

The family called their private security service when he returned later the same evening.

“While we waited for security, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue," Eilish said in court documents. “My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused."

The documents say Eilish and her family were frightened by Rousseau, in part because he did not wear a face mask in five of his appearances at the home, and repeatedly touched the doorbell and doorknob without gloves.

