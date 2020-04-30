Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G. P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow Cookbooks)

6. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

7. “Masked Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

8. “First Comes Scandal” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

9. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)

10. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

11. “Fierce, Free, and Full of fire” by Jen Hatmaker (Thomas Nelson)

12. “The Book of Longings” by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking)

13. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (William Morrow Paperbacks)

14. “Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal” by Anthony William (Hay House)

15. “Oh, the Places You'll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

16. “Dotcom Secrets” by Russell Brunson (Hay House Business)

17. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

18. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

19. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

20. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

21. “The Great Influenza” by John M. Barry (Penguin Press)

22. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman Books)

23. “When the Bough Breaks” by Denise Grover Swank (DGS)

24. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

25. “The Last House Guest” by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)