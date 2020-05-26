Audible best-sellers for week ending May 24th

Fiction:

1. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: A Hunger Games Novel by Suzanne Collins narrated by Santino Fontana (Scholastic Audio)

2. The Getaway by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, narrated by Emily Bauer (Audible Original)

3. How to Defeat a Demon King in Ten Easy Steps by Andrew Rowe, narrated by Suzy Jackson and Steve West (Audible Original)

4. Treasure Island: An Audible Original Drama by Robert Louis Stevenson and Marty Ross – adaptation, narrated by Philip Glenister, Daniel Mays, Catherine Tate and Owen Teale (Audible Studios)

5. Inside Jobs: Tales from a Time of Quarantine by Ben H. Winters, narrated by Scott Aiello, Kevin T. Collins and Ellen Archer (Audible Original)

6. Sea Wall / A Life by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne, narrated by Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge (Audible Original)

7. The Flying Flamingo Sisters by Carrie Seim, narrated by the author, Gabriel Vaughan, Bill Andrew Quinn, Jessica Almasy, Kevin Pariseau, Dina Pearlman and Khristine Hvam (Audible Original)

8. Andrea Vernon and the Corporation for UltraHuman Protection by Alexander C. Kane, narrated by Bahni Turpin (Audible Original)

9. The Tales of Beedle the Bard by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Warwick Davis, Noma Dumezweni, Jason Isaacs, Jude Law, Evanna Lynch, Sally Mortemore, Bonnie Wright (Pottermore Publishing)

10. Micromegas by Voltaire, narrated by Prentice Onayemi (Audible Original)

Nonfiction:

1. The Decision: Overcoming Today’s BS for Tomorrow’s Success by Kevin Hart, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

2. A Short Account of the History of Mathematics by W. Rouse Ball, narrated by Tony Shalhoub (Audible Original)

3. Soundscape: Hoh Rainforest by Gordon Hempton (Audible Original)

4. The Life and Times of Prince Albert by Patrick Allitt and The Great Courses, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

5. Soundscape: Yellowstone National Park in Winter by Gordon Hempton, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

6. Meditation: Sleep Island by Bram Barouh, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

7. Exit Interview with My Grandmother: On 76th Between Columbus and Amsterdam, a Ninety-Two Year Old Woman Is Reading Sally Rooney by Lily Meyersohn, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

8. Untamed by Glennon Doyle, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. Becoming by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

10. Meditations of Marcus Aurelius by Marcus Aurelius, narrated by Prentice Onayemi (Audible Original)