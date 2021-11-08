Concert victims included 9th-grader, 'life of the party' RANDALL CHASE and MIKE CATALINI, Associated Press Nov. 7, 2021 Updated: Nov. 8, 2021 8:35 p.m.
As young as a high school freshman and from as far away as Washington state. Authorities on Monday released the identities of the eight people who died after fans at the Astroworld music festival in Houston suddenly pushed forward when rapper Travis Scott came on stage.
Harris County officials did not release the cause and manner in which the victims died. Michele Arnold, a spokeswoman with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences that conducts all autopsies in Harris County, said in a statement it could be weeks before that information is available.
RANDALL CHASE and MIKE CATALINI