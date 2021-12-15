NUEVA YORK (AP) — Cuando el actor poco conocido Simu Liu tuiteó en 2014 pidiendo a Marvel un superhéroe asiático-estadounidense, no estaba buscando un trabajo, estaba desahogándose sobre el status quo de Hollywood.

“Estaba experimentando tal frustración al encender la televisión y, como actor en la lucha, también, ver los límites de lo que era posible para las personas que se parecen a mí”, dijo Liu, nombrado uno de los Artistas Revelación del año por AP. “Cinco años después estoy aquí”.

Liu interpretó a Shaun/Shang-Chi en “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (“Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos”), la primera película de Marvel dedicada a un superhéroe asiático. La cinta superó los récords para un estreno tanto en el fin de semana feriado del Día del Trabajo en Estados Unidos como en la era de la pandemia, al recaudar más de 430 millones de dólares en la taquilla mundial.

“Mi objetivo siempre fue tratar de triunfar en Hollywood, y durante unos años no pasó nada”, dijo el actor canadiense nacido en China. “Luego, en 2019, sucedió lo más loco... comencé a recibir todas estas oportunidades increíbles. Más recientemente fue ‘SNL’ ('Saturday Night Live'), pero también fui a la Gala del Met, tantas cosas diferentes. Tuve la oportunidad de estar en ‘Sesame Street’. Ha sido una alegría y un privilegio”.

Mientras Liu disfruta del éxito, siempre ha mirado el panorama general. “Shang-Chi”, disponible ahora en Disney+ y Blu-ray/DVD, ha permitido que el público de todas las edades vea una amplia gama de rostros y personajes asiáticos, algo que él mismo no tuvo.

Mientras crecía, Liu admiraba al ídolo global Will Smith. Recuerda que se asombró al enterarse de que Smith, un hombre negro, fue en un momento el actor más rentable de Hollywood.

“Me pareció increíble porque él era un actor de color. Y aunque no era asiático, todavía sentía que una parte de mí se identificaba con él”, dijo Liu.

Y aunque Smith obviamente merece la admiración de cualquier actor joven y en ciernes, las opciones aspiracionales de Liu también eran limitadas.

“De niño, en términos de personas que se parecen a mí, en realidad solo estaban Jackie Chan y Jet Li. Y aunque creo que disfrutaba viéndolos, siempre hubo una distancia también porque veníamos de orígenes muy diferentes. Y creo que los personajes que se vieron obligados a interpretar también eran versiones muy exageradas de lo que realmente son los asiáticos”.

Liu, cuya familia emigró de China al área de Toronto cuando él tenía cinco años, anteriormente era más conocido por “Kim’s Convenience”, una comedia canadiense centrada en una familia de inmigrantes coreanos que administra una pequeña tienda de abarrotes. La serie terminó abruptamente después de la quinta temporada, cuando los dos creadores se retiraron inexplicablemente a pesar de que ganó seguidores de culto luego que Netflix la seleccionó para la plataforma. También protagonizó “Blood and Water”, una serie de drama penal canadiense con diálogos en inglés, mandarín y cantonés.

El próximo proyecto para el actor de 32 años es la película “Arthur The King”, protagonizada por Mark Wahlberg, sobre el capitán de un equipo de carreras de aventuras sueco que se hace amigo de un perro herido mientras recorre la jungla ecuatoriana. También protagonizará “One True Loves”, una comedia romántica con Phillipa Soo y Luke Bracey.

“Necesitamos mostrar a los estadounidenses de origen asiático en todo tipo de facetas y todo tipo de luz. En eso se centrarán los próximos pasos de mi carrera”, dijo Liu. “Eso, y creo que en crear oportunidades para otros creativos de color que están surgiendo, y asumir un rol productivo y autogenerar en lugar de ser alguien que espera que llegue la oportunidad”.

Volviendo a ese tuit: Kevin Feige, presidente de Marvel Studios, le dijo a Liu que desconocía por completo el mensaje en las redes sociales, por lo que no tuvo ninguna influencia en que él haya recibido el papel. Para Liu, eso le deja una lección importante.

“Creo que hay algo que decir acerca de establecer una meta o poner un puntero en el horizonte y decir que uno va en esa dirección”, dijo el actor. “Date permiso para reconocer tus sueños y tus ambiciones. Date permiso para vocalizarlo y ponerlo en el universo y luego trabaja muy, muy duro para llegar allí”.