Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List - Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. Rising Tiger by Brad Thor - 9781982182182 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

4. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

5. The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han - 9781416999171 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

6. Below Zero by Ali Hazelwood - 9780593437834 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. It’s Not Summer Without You by Jenny Han - 9781442413856 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

8. The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316259088 - (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover - 9781476753195 - (Atria Books)

10. The Inn on Harmony Island by Anne-Marie Meyer - 9798201649685 - (Anne-Marie Meyer)