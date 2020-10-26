Annual artisan show returns to Wilton online

The work of Kristin Helberg will be featured on the Wilton Historical Society's virtual American Artisan Show, Nov. 5-Dec. 5, 2020.

WILTON — The Wilton Historical Society’s 35th annual American Artisan Show will take place, but with a twist.

Instead of artisans setting up as they usually would next month on the grounds of the historical society, the show will take place for an entire month, from Thursday, Nov. 5, through Thursday, Dec. 5.

Visitors to wiltonhistorical.org may begin shopping online on Nov. 5. Every purchase will support the historical society, as well as the talented artisans from nine states who have hand-made wares for sale.

“We will really miss having the annual show and a festive party in our beautiful historic buildings, but this year that is just not possible,” said show chair Judy Higby. “So we have worked very hard to find a new way to support these wonderful artisans who are hard-hit by a lack of fairs and shows at which to sell.

The event is an important fundraising effort for the historical society, supporting the education and historic preservation mission. Although the building has been closed since mid-March, the society has continued offering numerous programs online, including videos on interesting historical facts and objects, its history-oriented book club, and its latest exhibition, “Citizens at Last: Hannah Ambler, Grace Schenck and the Vote.”

For the show, more than 20 highly skilled artisans from across the country will present their hand-crafted contemporary and traditional furnishings and wearables in an easy-to-use online shopping venue. Furniture, art, pottery, fine leather goods, Nantucket-style baskets, candles, Windsor chairs, art, tavern signs, fine jewelry, photography, and more will be available for purchase.

In addition, a silent auction will also be accessible from the same site, with a diverse selection, including vintage evening purses, art, and some surprises. The silent auction will run at the same time as the American Artisan Show, Nov. 5 through Dec. 5.

Artisans were selected by volunteers and trustees Lynda Campbell, Moira Craw and Catherine Romer, as well as society co-director Kim Mellin. Along with Higby, the show committee inclues Meaghan Donovan, Janet Foster, Hal Higby, Dottie Jankowski, Dick Martin, Allison Sanders and Katy Williams.

Lead sponsors include Fairfield County Bank and TD Bank, plus Wilson Properties, Wilton Kiwanis, and Village Market.