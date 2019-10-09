Andrew Ridgeley looks back with fondness at George Michael

NEW YORK (AP) — Long before he was a music icon in skintight jeans, leather jacket and designer stubble, George Michael was something else — awkward, chubby and insecure. He even went by the very unhip nickname Yog.

A loving portrait of a young, striving Michael is offered in a new book by his closest friend and former bandmate, Andrew Ridgeley. His "Wham! George Michael & Me" is part memoir, part monument to one of the biggest pop stars of the 1980s.

Ridgeley says he wrote it "to illustrate our friendship."

In the book, Ridgeley traces the rise of Wham! and key moments in the band's career.