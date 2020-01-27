https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/entertainment/article/Acoustic-Duets-at-the-Playshop-14999169.php
Acoustic Duets at the Playshop
Photo: Contributed Photo /
WILTON — As a prelude to Valentine’s Day, Wilton Playshop will present Acoustic Duets and More on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. The live acoustic concert will feature talented local performers presenting heartwarming tunes from multiple genres.
The show is produced by Donna Savage with musical direction by Andy Schlesinger. Gerry Lee will act as emcee.
A Valentine toast and sweet treats will follow the show. Tickets are $35 with all proceeds to benefit the Playshop. Tickets may be purchased at wiltonplayshop.org.
