ASCAP to honor Timbaland, Swizz Beatz and D-Nice

AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Three acts who kept music alive during the worldwide pandemic will be honored by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers later this month.

The performing rights organization ASCAP announced Tuesday that Timbaland, Swizz Beatz and D-Nice will receive the ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award — a thank you for creating the uber-popular virtual events “Verzuz" and “Club Quarantine," which became cultural and groundbreaking affairs celebrating music and community during the pandemic.