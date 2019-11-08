AP source: CBS to air Champions League in USstarting in 2021

Guy Fawkes Night fireworks go off outside the stadium during the Champions League group E soccer match between Liverpool and Genk at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Guy Fawkes Night fireworks go off outside the stadium during the Champions League group E soccer match between Liverpool and Genk at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Photo: Jon Super, AP Photo: Jon Super, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close AP source: CBS to air Champions League in USstarting in 2021 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

A person familiar with the negotiations says Champions League broadcasts in the U.S. will move from Turner to CBS beginning with the 2021-22 season.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement has not been announced by UEFA, European soccer's governing body. The three-year deal will begin in August 2021.

Turner is in its second season airing the Champions League on TNT, but most of the matches through the round of 16 are on Bleacher Report's streaming package.

Univision will retain the U.S. rights for Spanish-language broadcasts. CBS and Univision will pay $140 million a season, an increase from the $100 million in the current Turner/Univision deal.

Sports Business Journal was the first to report on CBS acquiring the rights.

__

AP Global Soccer Writer Rob Harris contributed to this report.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports