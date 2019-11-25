Uber loses license to operate in London over safety issues

LONDON (AP) — London’s transit operator says it is not renewing Uber’s license to operate in the British capital.

Transport for London cited “several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk.”

Uber’s license expires Monday.

Uber can appeal the decision and continue to operate while it does.