The Latest: Experts identify WWII Battle of Midway shipwreck

The sun rises over Vulcan Inc.'s research vessel Petrel nearly 200 miles off Midway Atoll in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. The crew of the Petrel found the sunken remains of the Japanese aircraft carrier Kaga, which sank in the historic Battle of Midway, and are searching the vast area for other sunken warships in the coming days.

MIDWAY ATOLL, Northwestern Hawaiian Islands (AP) — The Latest on a group of deep-sea researchers looking for sunken World War II ships (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Researchers say a shipwreck from the World War II Battle of Midway that was spotted on the floor of the Pacific Ocean is the flagship Japanese aircraft carrier Akagi.

Vulcan Inc.'s director of undersea operations Rob Kraft and Naval History and Heritage Command historian Frank Thompson reviewed high frequency sonar images of the warship Sunday and say that it's dimensions and location mean it has to be the carrier Akagi.

The crew of the research vessel Petrel confirmed the discovery of another Japanese carrier, the Kaga, on Friday.

The Akagi was found in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument resting in nearly 18,000 feet (5,490 meters) of water more than 1,300 miles (2,090 kilometers) northwest of Pearl Harbor.

Historians consider the 1942 Battle of Midway a pivotal win for the U.S. in the Pacific.

8:30 a.m.

A group of deep-sea researchers looking for sunken World War II ships have found a second Japanese aircraft carrier that went down in the Pacific during the historic Battle of Midway.

Vulcan Inc. director of undersea operations Rob Kraft says an initial review of sonar data captured Sunday shows what could be either the Japanese carrier Akagi or the Soryu resting deep in the Pacific.

The find comes on the heels of the discovery of another carrier, the Kaga, last week. The crew of the research vessel Petrel hopes to find all ships lost in the 1942 Battle of Midway, which historians consider a pivotal fight for the U.S. in WWII.

The battle was fought between American and Japanese carriers and warplanes. More than 2,000 Japanese and 300 Americans died.