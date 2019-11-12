Report: Election vendors are prime targets, need oversight

ATLANTA (AP) — A new report says the nation's elections are vulnerable to attack due to a lack of robust federal oversight of the private companies that are involved in manufacturing voting systems and maintaining voter registration databases.

The Brennan Center for Justice issued a report on Tuesday calling on Congress to create a process for certifying these companies and empower a federal agency to perform oversight.

The report acknowledges the agency most likely to take this on, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, has been hobbled recently by a lack of funding and vacancies.

Report co-author Lawrence Norden says it's too late for this to occur before the 2020 elections, putting more pressure on state and local election officials to secure their voting systems and have measures in place should something go wrong.