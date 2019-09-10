Nielsen says it will include out-of-home viewing soon

NEW YORK (AP) — Television networks will be happy to know that ratings will go up for many of their programs next year, simply because the Nielsen company will be counting more people.

The company whose numbers provide the currency for the TV industry says it will start including measurements of people who watch TV outside of their home or on portable devices in its weekly averages. That's been a long-time coming for networks, who have been prodding Nielsen to find a way to count people watching in bars or offices.

Based on its tests, Nielsen predicts that its count of people watching sports events will go up 11 percent. For news programming, the increase is expected to average 7 percent.

NBC won last week's ratings competition with the help of pro football's return.