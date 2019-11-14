Amazon to protest $10B Pentagon contract won by Microsoft

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Amazon is protesting the Pentagon’s decision to award a huge cloud-computing contract to Microsoft, citing “unmistakable bias” in the decision.

Amazon’s competitive bid for the “war cloud” project drew criticism from President Donald Trump and its business rivals.

Amazon was widely considered the front-runner in the contract competition. Tech giants Oracle and IBM pushed back with their own bids and also formally protested the bidding process last year. Oracle later challenged the process in federal court, but lost.

Trump waded into the fray in July, saying that his administration would “take a very long look” at the process and that he had heard complaints. Trump has frequently expressed his ire for Amazon and founder Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post. At the time, he said other companies told him that the contract “wasn’t competitively bid.”