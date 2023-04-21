UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1PrestoAuton
|3.61
|+2.22
|Up159.7
|2DermatThrs
|2.63
|+1.37
|Up108.7
|3EyePtPh
|9.00
|+4.67
|Up107.9
|4TenayaTh
|5.55
|+2.68
|Up
|93.4
|5Augmedix
|3.05
|+1.29
|Up
|73.3
|6TreviTher
|2.98
|+1.09
|Up
|57.7
|7ToroCorpn
|3.46
|+1.22
|Up
|54.5
|8ReneoPhar
|10.50
|+3.70
|Up
|54.4
|9VNYNEThrs
|4.15
|+1.43
|Up
|52.6
|10IndaptusTh
|2.86
|+.91
|Up
|46.7
|11Baudaxrs
|2.45
|+.77
|Up
|45.8
|12AnPacBiors
|5.71
|+1.72
|Up
|43.2
|13DiscMedirs
|31.35
|+9.40
|Up
|42.8
|14AcrivonThn
|11.74
|+3.36
|Up
|40.1
|15ProfDvrsrs
|3.73
|+1.06
|Up
|39.7
|16ImmunityBio
|2.68
|+.75
|Up
|38.9
|17GeronCorp
|2.67
|+.70
|Up
|35.5
|18PepGenn
|12.55
|+3.28
|Up
|35.4
|194DMolecu
|21.81
|+5.64
|Up
|34.9
|20LindbladExpd
|11.79
|+3.03
|Up
|34.6
|21TransMdGp
|88.73
|+22.50
|Up
|34.0
|22Broadwind
|5.20
|+1.27
|Up
|32.3
|23LegndBiotch
|69.70
|+16.68
|Up31.5
|24CarrolsRest
|3.65
|+.86
|Up
|30.8
|25MINDTcpfA
|8.55
|+1.97
|Up
|29.9
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1WindtreeThrs
|2.21
|—2.17
|Off
|49.5
|2KinnateBio
|2.88
|—2.58
|Off
|47.3
|3SMXSecrAn
|1.12
|—
|.98
|Off
|46.7
|4NearIntllg
|3.32
|—2.65
|Off
|44.4
|5VerbTechrs
|2.69
|—1.99
|Off
|42.5
|6CXApp
|8.07
|—5.78
|Off
|41.7
|7Arrivalrs
|2.39
|—1.68
|Off
|41.3
|8OrbInfrGrrs
|2.41
|—1.59
|Off
|39.8
|9OrchBioMd
|13.99
|—7.44
|Off
|34.7
|10AlvariumA
|7.94
|—3.71
|Off
|31.8
|11Amesiters
|3.40
|—1.37
|Off
|28.7
|12ViaRenewrs
|11.91
|—4.65
|Off
|28.1
|13RelayTher
|12.74
|—4.70
|Off
|26.9
|14GameSqurs
|4.46
|—1.62
|Off
|26.6
|15HarborCustrs
|3.72
|—1.33
|Off
|26.3
|16InnovEyewrn
|2.96
|—1.02
|Off
|25.6
|17MarathDigt
|8.93
|—3.04
|Off
|25.4
|18MainzBio
|4.44
|—1.50
|Off
|25.3
|19PhioPhrrs
|3.85
|—1.28
|Off
|25.0
|20PreludeThr
|6.14
|—1.98
|Off
|24.4
|21ScilexHldg
|10.27
|—3.19
|Off
|23.7
|22CleanEnrgyn
|2.00
|—
|.62
|Off
|23.7
|23Apollomicsn
|4.53
|—1.40
|Off
|23.6
|24GuardfrAIrs
|17.85
|—5.49
|Off
|23.5
|25VCIGlbln
|1.97
|—
|.59
|Off
|23.0
