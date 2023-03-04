Skip to main content Turn off refresh
News // Business

UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.

1CardioDiag 6.88 +5.77 Up519.8
2ReataPhrm 90.87 +46.36 Up104.2
3Geneluxn 18.47 +7.61 Up 70.1
4OncoSecMdrs 2.20 +.90 Up 68.8
5Bioventus 2.23 +.76 Up 51.4
6SeerA 5.45 +1.73 Up 46.5
7KalaPhrmars 16.75 +5.25 Up 45.7
8ReneoPhar 4.20 +1.25 Up 42.4
9OneSpanInc 18.79 +5.43 Up 40.6
10GalectinThera 2.40 +.69 Up 40.4
11VertexEngy 11.08 +3.14 Up 39.5
12SmartSand 2.38 +.67 Up 39.2
13RenovoRx 5.20 +1.45 Up 38.7
14UtdInsurance 2.62 +.72 Up 37.9
15AcrivonThn 21.00 +5.67 Up 37.0
16Duolingo 119.27 +32.11 Up 36.8
17AssetEntitn 2.11 +.56 Up 36.1
18RedRobin 11.50 +2.89 Up 33.6
19AsureSoftwh 14.30 +3.34 Up 30.5
20FirstSolar 210.11 +47.95 Up 29.6
21Ardelyx 3.82 +.87 Up 29.5
22DyneThera 15.00 +3.40 Up 29.3
23SemantixAn 3.83 +.85 Up 28.5
24PreformdLn 112.95 +24.14 Up 27.2
25OlympStl 58.75 +12.33 Up 26.6
DOWNS
Name LastChgPct.
1PraxixPrec .100 —2.34 Off 70.1
2ProfDvrsrs 2.70 —4.24 Off 61.1
3SecooHldrs 1.00 —1.57 Off 61.1
4SmthMcroh 1.44 —1.06 Off 42.4
5NatlVisHld 22.31 —16.17 Off 42.0
6VeruInc 2.42 —1.72 Off 41.5
7ZimVie 6.22 —4.37 Off 41.3
8XometryA 18.40 —12.75 Off 40.9
9VerdeCleaA 8.99 —5.81 Off 39.3
10CareDxh 8.97 —5.48 Off 37.9
11OceanBioA 6.47 —3.52 Off 35.2
12EtaoIntln 2.26 —1.13 Off 33.3
13GMedInnors 1.96 .94 Off 32.4
14IntuitMachA 16.28 —7.72 Off 32.2
15MovellaHld 2.45 —1.08 Off 30.6
16EsportsEn 2.39 —1.03 Off 30.1
17ArbeRobotc 4.52 —1.75 Off 27.9
18AdaptHlth 16.00 —6.19 Off 27.9
19JaguarHlrs 1.57 .59 Off 27.3
20BrdgrAeron 5.75 —2.15 Off 27.2
21QurateRetlA 1.51 .55 Off 26.7
22PorchGrp 2.21 .72 Off 24.6
23iHrtMedia 5.29 —1.70 Off 24.3
24CVDEquip 10.90 —3.43 Off 23.9
25ImmunityBio 1.98 .61 Off 23.6
