Preclosing

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|663
|675½
|657¼
|663
|—
|½
|Jul
|675
|686½
|669¼
|675
|+¼
|Sep
|685½
|696¾
|680¾
|686¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|701
|711½
|697
|703½
|+2½
|Mar
|712
|722¼
|708¼
|714¾
|+2¼
|May
|715¾
|724¾
|712¼
|719
|+2½
|Jul
|697
|705½
|694¼
|701
|+2½
|Sep
|701
|705
|701
|705
|+7
|Dec
|709
|713
|704½
|713
|+8½
|Est. sales 85,117.
|Wed.'s sales 155,669
|Wed.'s open int 381,492,
|up 11,195
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|633
|644
|627¼
|632½
|—1
|Jul
|611
|619¾
|607½
|611
|—
|¾
|Sep
|560
|566¼
|557¼
|559½
|—2¼
|Dec
|552¾
|558½
|549½
|552¼
|—2¼
|Mar
|561
|567
|558½
|560¾
|—2½
|May
|567
|572
|564
|566¼
|—2¼
|Jul
|568¾
|573¾
|566
|569
|—1½
|Sep
|544
|549½
|543¾
|546½
|+¾
|Dec
|534
|539¾
|531½
|537¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|539¾
|543
|538¾
|543
|—
|¼
|Dec
|493¼
|493¼
|491
|492
|Dec
|472½
|472½
|472½
|472½
|—
|½
|Est. sales 317,463.
|Wed.'s sales 326,983
|Wed.'s open int 1,358,431,
|up 9,059
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|357½
|368¾
|356¾
|361
|—1½
|Jul
|351¾
|362
|351¾
|355
|—2¼
|Sep
|360¼
|362
|355
|356¾
|—3½
|Dec
|374
|374
|364¾
|365¾
|—2¾
|Est. sales 646.
|Wed.'s sales 465
|Wed.'s open int 4,422
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1450
|1454¼
|1415¼
|1419¼
|—29¼
|Jul
|1426
|1431
|1393¾
|1397½
|—27½
|Aug
|1379¼
|1383½
|1347¾
|1352¾
|—25¼
|Sep
|1306¼
|1310¼
|1278
|1285¼
|—19½
|Nov
|1273¼
|1278½
|1250
|1256½
|—16
|Jan
|1278½
|1283¼
|1256¼
|1263¾
|—14¼
|Mar
|1272¾
|1280¼
|1255
|1262¼
|—13
|May
|1274½
|1279½
|1260
|1264¼
|—13
|Jul
|1275¼
|1275½
|1263¾
|1263¾
|—16¼
|Sep
|1232½
|1232½
|1232½
|1232½
|—5½
|Nov
|1224¼
|1232
|1205½
|1211¼
|—12
|Jan
|1233¾
|1233¾
|1233¾
|1233¾
|+9¼
|Mar
|1202
|1202
|1202
|1202
|—14¾
|Est. sales 284,573.
|Wed.'s sales 289,943
|Wed.'s open int 704,040,
|up 7,760