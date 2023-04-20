CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|683
|684¾
|669
|677¼
|—4½
|Jul
|695
|696
|680¼
|688½
|—4¼
|Sep
|705
|706½
|690¾
|698¾
|—5
|Dec
|721¼
|721¼
|706½
|714¾
|—5
|Mar
|728¼
|729¾
|715¾
|722½
|—7
|May
|731½
|731½
|718
|724¼
|—7¼
|Jul
|718
|718
|704½
|710¼
|—6¼
|Est. sales 48,945.
|Wed.'s sales 104,034
|Wed.'s open int 378,314
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|672
|674
|663
|665¼
|—7
|Jul
|636½
|637¼
|625
|627¾
|—8¾
|Sep
|568
|568¾
|559½
|561¼
|—7¼
|Dec
|562
|563½
|554½
|556¼
|—6¾
|Mar
|570
|571½
|563¼
|564½
|—6¾
|May
|575
|575
|568½
|569½
|—6¾
|Jul
|576¼
|577
|570¼
|571¼
|—6¾
|Sep
|551
|551
|548
|548½
|—4¾
|Dec
|543
|543¼
|538
|538¾
|—5½
|Mar
|549
|549
|546
|546
|—5½
|Dec
|496½
|496½
|494
|495
|—1¾
|Dec
|477
|477
|475
|475
|—2¼
|Est. sales 173,790.
|Wed.'s sales 307,179
|Wed.'s open int 1,313,138
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|347½
|347½
|341¼
|345¼
|—2
|Jul
|340½
|342¼
|337
|340½
|—1
|Sep
|344¼
|345¾
|344¼
|345¾
|—2
|Est. sales 600.
|Wed.'s sales 792
|Wed.'s open int 4,839
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1505
|1506
|1488¼
|1489¼
|—17¼
|Jul
|1476½
|1477
|1460¾
|1462¼
|—16½
|Aug
|1421
|1421
|1403¾
|1405
|—18¼
|Sep
|1334½
|1335
|1319¼
|1320½
|—15¾
|Nov
|1308
|1308¾
|1293¾
|1295¼
|—13¼
|Jan
|1312¾
|1315
|1300½
|1302
|—13¼
|Mar
|1307¼
|1309½
|1295¾
|1297¼
|—12¾
|May
|1309¼
|1309¼
|1297½
|1298¼
|—13
|Jul
|1308¾
|1308¾
|1299¼
|1299¼
|—14
|Nov
|1241½
|1241½
|1232
|1232¼
|—13½
|Nov
|1169
|1169
|1169
|1169
|Est. sales 136,322.
|Wed.'s sales 245,290
|Wed.'s open int 686,265,
|up 3,104
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|55.02
|55.34
|54.18
|54.44
|—.58
|Jul
|55.10
|55.49
|54.29
|54.58
|—.58
|Aug
|54.61
|55.06
|53.95
|54.18
|—.61
|Sep
|54.39
|54.58
|53.51
|53.70
|—.65
|Oct
|53.77
|54.01
|52.94
|53.10
|—.71
|Dec
|53.42
|53.64
|52.56
|52.74
|—.76
|Jan
|53.00
|53.35
|52.32
|52.51
|—.78
|Mar
|52.99
|53.14
|52.23
|52.35
|—.79
|May
|52.90
|53.03
|52.27
|52.27
|—.76
|Sep
|52.36
|52.36
|52.36
|52.36
|—.29
|Oct
|52.03
|52.03
|52.03
|52.03
|—.33
|Est. sales 61,276.
|Wed.'s sales 108,564
|Wed.'s open int 476,796
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|454.60
|455.10
|448.60
|449.70
|—4.70
|Jul
|452.00
|452.50
|445.90
|447.20
|—4.80
|Aug
|442.10
|443.70
|436.80
|437.70
|—4.50
|Sep
|429.90
|430.00
|423.70
|424.50
|—4.00
|Oct
|419.70
|420.00
|414.30
|414.90
|—3.70
|Dec
|417.00
|417.90
|412.20
|413.50
|—2.90
|Jan
|414.30
|414.40
|409.30
|410.70
|—2.50
|Mar
|404.00
|404.30
|400.70
|402.00
|—2.00
|May
|397.90
|398.60
|395.60
|396.90
|—1.50
|Jul
|397.90
|397.90
|394.60
|395.60
|—.90
|Oct
|379.30
|379.30
|379.30
|379.30
|—3.10
|Est. sales 64,740.
|Wed.'s sales 125,110
|Wed.'s open int 456,317,
|up 2,018