New Seattle airport terminal lacks space for enough planes

SEATTLE (AP) — The new, billion-dollar international terminal at Seattle’s airport that opened last year was supposed to fit 20 large planes side by side. But it can only fit 16 long-haul aircraft simultaneously because of flaws in the design, sparking a legal battle between the Port of Seattle and the lead contractor for the project, The Seattle Times reported.
In a letter sent in August to Clark Construction, which built the new facility, the Port said the 20% shortfall in capacity could cause “damages to the Port’s operations in the tens or hundreds of millions of dollars over the expected life of this project.”