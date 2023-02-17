Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Nava Health MD - Columbia, Md., 2.7 million shares, priced at $6, managed by WestPark Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol NAVA. Business: Provides alternative and holistic medicine services in clinics and online.

NYIAX - New York, 1.9 million shares, priced at $5, managed by Boustead Securities/WestPark Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol NYX. Business: Provides an advertising marketplace and contact management platform.