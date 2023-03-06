Former BofA CEO Richard Rosenberg dead at 92

NEW YORK (AP) — Richard Rosenberg, who doubled the size of Bank of America in the 1990s as chairman and CEO and started the bank on its path to becoming one of the world's largest consumer banking franchises, died Friday, his family said in a statement. He was 92.

Rosenberg ran the Charlotte, North Caroline-based bank from 1990 to 1996, taking over the bank at a time when regulators were allowing the first national banking chains to truly come into existence. Under his tenure, BofA grew to to $225 billion in assets at the time and rivaled only Citibank in size when he retired. BofA is now over $3 trillion in assets.