Ex-Goldman Sachs banker gets 10 year sentence in 1MDB fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Goldman Sachs banker was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for his role in looting a Malaysian development fund to pay for billions of dollars in bribes and kickbacks that were used to finance lavish parties, a superyacht, premium real estate and even the 2013 film “The Wolf of Wall Street.”
Roger Ng was convicted last April by a U.S. District Court jury in Brooklyn, but he continues to deny charges that he conspired to launder money and violated two anti-bribery laws.