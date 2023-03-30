CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|705¼
|710
|690¼
|692¼
|—12½
|Jul
|716½
|721¼
|702½
|704½
|—11¾
|Sep
|727¾
|732¼
|714½
|716¾
|—10¾
|Dec
|742¾
|749¼
|732½
|734¼
|—10¼
|Mar
|752½
|759¾
|745
|746½
|—9
|May
|757½
|759½
|748
|749¾
|—7¾
|Jul
|736½
|738¼
|730¼
|730½
|—6
|Sep
|731½
|—5¼
|Dec
|738
|739¾
|738
|738¼
|—4½
|Mar
|742¾
|—4¼
|May
|736¼
|—4¼
|Jul
|730¾
|—4¼
|Est. sales 82,596.
|Wed.'s sales 137,929
|Wed.'s open int 375,323,
|up 1,397
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|649¾
|654¾
|648
|649½
|—1
|Jul
|629½
|632½
|626¼
|627¼
|—3¼
|Sep
|577¾
|580¾
|576½
|576¾
|—2½
|Dec
|570
|572
|566½
|567
|—3½
|Mar
|577
|580
|573¾
|574½
|—4
|May
|581½
|584
|578½
|579
|—4¼
|Jul
|582
|584¾
|579
|579½
|—4¾
|Sep
|553½
|554¾
|551¾
|552¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|542
|543½
|540½
|541¾
|—1
|Mar
|547½
|549
|547½
|548¾
|—
|½
|May
|550½
|—
|½
|Jul
|550½
|—1
|Sep
|508¾
|—1
|Dec
|493¼
|493¼
|492
|493¼
|Jul
|494¾
|Dec
|472½
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 241,440.
|Wed.'s sales 336,378
|Wed.'s open int 1,337,560
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|374½
|378
|370¼
|372¾
|—3¼
|Jul
|364
|367¾
|361¼
|365½
|Sep
|363
|363½
|358¼
|363½
|+½
|Dec
|369¾
|370¾
|367¼
|370¾
|+¾
|Mar
|371½
|+¾
|May
|383¼
|+¼
|Jul
|375¾
|+¼
|Sep
|371
|+¼
|Dec
|371
|+¼
|Mar
|372½
|+¼
|Jul
|356
|+¼
|Sep
|371¾
|+¼
|Est. sales 621.
|Wed.'s sales 728
|Wed.'s open int 4,179,
|up 65
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1476½
|1483½
|1471
|1474½
|—2¾
|Jul
|1450
|1454
|1445
|1447
|—3¾
|Aug
|1401½
|1405¼
|1396¾
|1400¾
|—1¾
|Sep
|1329¼
|1334
|1326¼
|1331¾
|+1
|Nov
|1302
|1305½
|1297¾
|1303½
|+1
|Jan
|1308
|1311
|1303½
|1309¼
|+1
|Mar
|1302¾
|1306½
|1299
|1304¾
|—
|¼
|May
|1304½
|1309¾
|1301½
|1306½
|—1¼
|Jul
|1309½
|1311¼
|1304¾
|1309¼
|—
|¾
|Aug
|1294¼
|—
|½
|Sep
|1266¼
|—
|½
|Nov
|1241
|1244½
|1238¾
|1243½
|+1
|Jan
|1243¼
|+1
|Mar
|1232
|—2½
|May
|1211¾
|—3
|Jul
|1217½
|—2¼
|Aug
|1206¾
|—2¼
|Sep
|1186½
|—2¼
|Nov
|1167¼
|—2¼
|Jul
|1163¼
|—2¼
|Nov
|1129¾
|—2¼
|Est. sales 194,158.
|Wed.'s sales 213,052
|Wed.'s open int 731,606,
|up 8,173
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|55.21
|55.69
|54.20
|54.37
|—1.01
|Jul
|55.25
|55.77
|54.39
|54.57
|—.89
|Aug
|54.79
|55.32
|54.06
|54.26
|—.74
|Sep
|54.30
|54.79
|53.67
|53.88
|—.64
|Oct
|53.61
|54.29
|53.24
|53.44
|—.59
|Dec
|53.72
|54.11
|53.04
|53.24
|—.56
|Jan
|53.71
|53.97
|52.97
|53.19
|—.51
|Mar
|53.80
|53.81
|52.96
|53.18
|—.50
|May
|53.81
|53.81
|53.02
|53.18
|—.49
|Jul
|53.57
|53.57
|53.05
|53.25
|—.49
|Aug
|53.15
|—.46
|Sep
|53.01
|—.45
|Oct
|52.81
|—.40
|Dec
|52.59
|52.82
|52.47
|52.81
|—.36
|Jan
|52.72
|—.35
|Mar
|52.50
|—.36
|May
|52.51
|—.35
|Jul
|52.56
|—.35
|Aug
|52.53
|—.35
|Sep
|52.52
|—.36
|Oct
|52.41
|—.38
|Dec
|52.35
|—.42
|Jul
|52.26
|—.42
|Oct
|52.25
|—.42
|Dec
|52.11
|—.42
|Est. sales 120,461.
|Wed.'s sales 102,454
|Wed.'s open int 470,593,
|up 4,800
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|458.00
|465.00
|456.70
|459.90
|+1.70
|Jul
|453.50
|459.20
|452.20
|454.90
|+1.10
|Aug
|443.20
|448.20
|441.90
|444.60
|+1.20
|Sep
|430.00
|434.60
|428.60
|431.90
|+1.60
|Oct
|419.30
|422.50
|417.40
|420.00
|+1.10
|Dec
|415.10
|419.70
|414.40
|417.10
|+1.30
|Jan
|409.90
|413.70
|409.10
|411.60
|+1.30
|Mar
|398.70
|402.50
|398.70
|401.00
|+1.30
|May
|392.60
|396.30
|392.50
|395.00
|+1.50
|Jul
|393.70
|394.20
|392.70
|393.50
|+1.90
|Aug
|390.60
|391.00
|389.50
|389.90
|+2.10
|Sep
|386.50
|386.50
|385.50
|385.50
|+2.20
|Oct
|383.00
|383.10
|379.00
|379.00
|+2.20
|Dec
|381.70
|382.50
|377.80
|377.80
|+2.20
|Jan
|373.80
|+2.20
|Mar
|370.90
|+2.20
|May
|370.90
|+1.80
|Jul
|370.90
|+.90
|Aug
|368.80
|+.90
|Sep
|364.80
|+.90
|Oct
|364.50
|+.90
|Dec
|363.70
|+.90
|Jul
|362.20
|+.90
|Oct
|362.20
|+.90
|Dec
|356.60
|+.90
|Est. sales 91,394.
|Wed.'s sales 114,580
|Wed.'s open int 418,121,
|up 584