Tech companies lead Wall Street higher in early trading

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street following their longest losing streak in two months. The S&P 500 was 0.8% higher in early trading Thursday after falling for four straight days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite also rose. Tech stocks were helping to lead the way after Nvidia reported stronger results for the latest quarter than expected, thanks to demand from artificial intelligence companies and recovering strength in video gaming. It’s a turnaround for tech and high-growth stocks, which have struggled recently under the weight of worries about rising interest rates. Treasury yields held steady.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.