Zscaler: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Zscaler Inc. (ZS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $55 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The cloud-based information security provider posted revenue of $142.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $132.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in February, Zscaler expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 8 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $146 million to $148 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Zscaler expects full-year earnings in the range of 37 cents to 38 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $608 million to $612 million.

Zscaler shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $146.79, nearly tripling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZS