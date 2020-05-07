Zillow: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Thursday reported a loss of $163.3 million in its first quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and stock option expense, were 25 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

The online real estate marketplace posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

Zillow shares have climbed slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year.

